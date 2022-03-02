A Texas Democratic Primary Between A Conservative Incumbent And A Progressive Challenger Is Heading To A Runoff

The most high-profile race of the Texas primaries — a rematch between a progressive Democrat and an establishment incumbent — is not over yet. Nine-term US Rep. Henry Cuellar and Jessica Cisneros, the progressive immigration attorney from Laredo making her second attempt at Texas's 28th District, are heading to a May 24 runoff after both candidates failed to break the majority needed to win the primary outright.

A third candidate, Tannya Benavides, siphoned enough votes away to create Tuesday’s unsatisfactory outcome. The district had been redrawn since Cuellar and Cisneros both appeared on the ballot against each other for the first time in 2020, when Cisneros lost to Cuellar by less than 4 points. Cuellar ended Tuesday night with a similarly narrow lead.

"While we are still waiting for our results, we know that our victory will come, whether it be today, tomorrow, or in May, we are going to win," Cisneros told supporters in Spanish, just before midnight local time on Tuesday. She then switched to English: "Tonight we are showing that our dreams are powerful enough to take on a machine. ... We are showing that our dreams can compete neck-and-neck, and we're going to show that we are going to come out on top."

Appearing Wednesday morning in Laredo, Cisneros said she was exhausted but excited, arguing that because Cuellar had failed to break a majority to win outright, it followed that a majority wanted new leadership. Toggling easily between English and Spanish, she noted that the day of the runoff would be her 29th birthday. Cisneros said that they were still reviewing information from the primary, but that she didn't think her campaign would seek a recount and would instead focus on the future. Cisneros said she was prepared to work with whoever wanted to team up with her campaign, including Benavides. She added they had not spoken yet. In Spanish, Cisneros talked about how the runoff would come down to reminding voters to turn out once again, which she argued gave her the upper hand since she’d been more visible in the community compared to Cuellar as the primary approached.

The race had been competitive anyway, but it grew even more heated weeks out from the start of early voting, when mysterious FBI activity began around Cuellar’s home and campaign office. "There is an ongoing investigation that will show that there was no wrongdoing on my part,” Cuellar said in a video he released in January. Cisneros responded by building an argument that Cuellar is surrounded by corruption.

Cuellar was mostly quiet on election day, but on Wednesday afternoon he expressed confidence in his ability to hang on to his seat. "After winning the most votes and showing the largest amount of support, we will now move to a runoff election on May 24th and we are confident we will win," the lawmaker said in a statement sent out by his chief of staff. "I look forward to once again winning the majority of voters and come May 24th, be re-elected as the Democratic Nominee for Congress."