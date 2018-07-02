Calls To Abolish ICE Are Splintering The Democratic Party

The Democratic Party is suddenly dealing with an internal conflict over how to handle one of the agencies responsible for enforcing the country’s immigration laws: leave it be, seriously reform it, or shutter it entirely.

The debate over abolishing the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is pitting potential future party leaders against the Democratic old guard and against one another, as the party tries to find a winning message and platform against President Donald Trump.

“I think the focus should be on President Trump’s hard-line immigration policies, and not on ICE,” Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar, a relatively moderate Democrat, told BuzzFeed News on Monday. He noted the agency is just in charge of enforcing the administration’s policies, and said the calls to abolish ICE are “dangerously misguided.”

The debate was propelled into the mainstream by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the 28-year-old progressive who upset Rep. Joe Crowley in New York’s primaries last week on a platform that included abolishing ICE. And the calls come after weeks of stories about family separations at the border. Trump, who tweeted over the weekend that the “Liberal Left” wants to “get rid of ICE,” has only upped the ante.

Several Democrats in both the Senate and the House have come out in support of abolishing ICE in the past several days as protests against Trump’s border policy took place across the country.

At least two House Democrats are working on legislation that would create a commission to “redesign and restructure” the agency.

“Where we really come down to is, you need to start over,” Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan, who is working on the bill with Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal, told BuzzFeed News on Friday. “The president has broken ICE so badly that their brand is damaged beyond repair.”

ICE is charged with enforcing “federal laws governing border control, customs, trade and immigration to promote homeland security and public safety.” It was established in 2003, and while immigration is its “largest single area of responsibility,” it is also in charge of cracking down on a range of other illegal activity, including “human smuggling,” and preventing terrorism.

In the Senate, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who are both seen as potential 2020 presidential candidates, have come out in support of abolishing ICE. Warren on Saturday called for “replacing” ICE with something more effective, and last week Gillibrand told CNN “you should get rid of it, start over, reimagine it, and build something that actually works."

“I think there’s no question that we’ve got to critically reexamine ICE and its role and the way that it is being administered and the work it is doing, and we need to probably think about starting from scratch,” California Sen. Kamala Harris, another possible 2020 contender, said in an interview with MSNBC. The White House, in a series of unusual tweets for its official account, pushed back on Harris and Warren.