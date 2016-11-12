BuzzFeed News

A "Silicon Valley" Actor Says Trump Supporters Tried To Pick A Fight With Him At A Bar

A "Silicon Valley" Actor Says Trump Supporters Tried To Pick A Fight With Him At A Bar

"We can't let hate/racism/bigotry/sexism be normalized. If something happens, be safe, but let it be known we won't stand for this."

By Lissandra Villa

Lissandra Villa

Posted on November 12, 2016, at 2:07 p.m. ET

Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani took to Twitter on Saturday after he said two Trump supporters tried to pick a fight with him at a bar.

In the Twitter thread Nanjiani posted on Saturday, he says he was at a bar with Thomas Middleditch, another actor from the show, when two white men approached them and allegedly started to talk to them about how wrong they were about Donald Trump.

Kumail Nanjiani @kumailn

Was at a bar last night with @Middleditch. At the end of the night, 2 white dudes, 20's, who'd been there for hours came up to us.

Nanjiani said he told the men he did not want to discuss politics, before the two men allegedly started calling the actors "cucks."

The term "cuck" was embraced by the alt-right during the election to describe weakness.

The confrontation soon became heated.

Kumail Nanjiani @kumailn

He starts getting in my face. Thomas puts his hand on the dude's chest to stop him. "Don't touch me you cuck. Wanna go outside?"

Before the situation got out of control, Nanjiani said that a bouncer kicked the two men out.

Kumail Nanjiani @kumailn

This happened at a bar in LA surrounded by ppl. I can't imagine what it must be like to be someone who looks like me in other parts.

Nanjiani wrote that people who voted for Trump ignored racism or sexism.

Many people were shocked by the actor's story.

Michaela Watkins @michaelaWat

@kumailn sickened. Dark days are ahead but we will have each other's backs. No matter what.

Linda Holmes @nprmonkeysee

@kumailn I'm so sorry, and I suppose at least glad the bouncer came through.

Jasmeet @JusReign

@kumailn this is fucked up dude i'm sorry to hear about this. insane to see how quickly people are becoming comfortable with their hate.

But Nanjiani had the final word.

Kumail Nanjiani @kumailn

We can't let hate/racism/bigotry/sexism be normalized. If something happens, be safe, but let it be known we won't stand for this.

Kumail Nanjiani @kumailn

Many ppl are like "just cuz I voted for Trump doesn't mean I'm racist/sexist." Ok, but at best, you ignored it, you overlooked it.

