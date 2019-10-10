Opinion: We Have A Mental Health Crisis. Why Isn't Washington Acting Like It?

200 pairs of shoes were laid out London on World Suicide Prevention Day to represent the 200 UK children lost to suicide every single year.

When I was six years old, my aunt came to live with us in Carlsbad, California. One morning, as I sat watching The Wizard of Oz, she walked through the house and went into the garage. There, she took her own life.

As a grieving child, I thought being the last person to see my aunt meant, in some way, that this made her death my fault. My parents scraped together the money to send me to therapy. Through a combination of that mental health care and the support of my family, I eventually realized I was not responsible for what happened.

Most important: I also know it was not my aunt’s fault. She needed professional help that she did not receive. She needed reassurance that she was not the only person who ever felt that way. She needed to know there was a way back to hope. But sadly, mental health is not viewed, or treated, with the same priority as physical health.

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, and as many as 40-50% of the population have been exposed to suicide in their lifetime. I am deeply moved by the courageous willingness of so many survivors to share their personal stories of struggle with suicidal thoughts or actions. I am inspired by the bravery shown through the painful accounts by family members and friends of loved ones who were lost – especially given the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health.

As a person who has lost a loved one to suicide, I know all too well we have to talk about this crisis – and mental health care, in general – all year long. And so do our political leaders.

I am running for Congress in New York’s 10th District, which is the 35th wealthiest Congressional district in the US — as well as the one with the country’s greatest wealth and income inequality. As I meet with voters, I hear from people who work in finance and those on public assistance; from retirees at the end of long professional careers and college students just getting underway with theirs. One concern that connects all of them is the need for a more affordable and accessible system of mental health care.

Almost 70% percent of respondents in a new Data for Progress study supported a program that would provide adequate mental health treatment for all children in America’s schools, regardless of income. Sixty-three percent supported requiring a broader set of mental health provisions in insurance plans for those needing mental health or substance abuse services.

Given the wide need, and support, for an affordable mental health care solution, the fact that our government is so slow to make mental health care universally affordable and accessible is unacceptable. It is a crisis at the heart of why I am running for Congress.

For years, I kept my aunt’s suicide a secret. Mental health, and mental illness, were topics I actively tried to avoid. But five years ago, all that changed after I gave birth to my daughter and experienced post-partum depression. My depression was intense and soul-crushing, yet I resisted reaching out for help. Though I knew one in nine women in the United States experience symptoms of post-partum, I struggled to acknowledge I was not alone.

Eventually, it was too much to bear on my own. Thanks to work-sponsored health care access and a wonderful therapist, I made it through my post-partum depression with my life intact.

Still, I always remember how lucky I was. What if I did not have insurance? What if I did not have access to a therapist?

Studies paint a devastating picture: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics show that suicide rates are climbing in nearly every state over the past two decades, while half the states have seen suicide rates go up more than 30 percent. Veterans are 21 percent more likely to take their own lives than the general population. LGBTQ people face an elevated risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors. For young girls, the rates of suicide are rising faster than for young boys.

For those of us hoping to change the circumstances surrounding an epidemic of suicide in the United States, we cannot just talk about suicide prevention during specific weeks, on marked days, or in the wake of tragedies.

Every year, one in five Americans will experience a mental health disorder. And yet, according to a 2014 study in JAMA psychiatry, therapists are the least likely of all medical professionals to accept insurance. Only 55 percent of psychiatrists take insurance, while the average is 89 percent for other health care providers.

In a place like New York City, therapy can cost $200 to $300 per session. What do we expect people to do if their insurance does not cover these lifesaving services?

The larger crisis is only amplified when it comes to the struggles of our youth.

The CDC reports that 1 in 5 of American children struggle with a mental, emotional, or behavioral disorder. Within the 10 to 19 age group, suicide has become a leading cause of death.

We must confront the reality that our healthcare system continues to fail our children.

As a mother, I want my daughter to grow up in a world where the mental health care that helped me is readily available for everyone, regardless of their employment or economic status. We cannot just wait for that to magically happen. We need to create a pathway to those solutions.

I believe the answer is a Medicare for All system where health care – including mental health care and addiction services – is a human right, not a privilege.

In the United States, everyone should be able to access affordable mental health care. Once that becomes our reality, we will not only change lives, but save them.



