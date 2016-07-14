BuzzFeed News

Tour De France Cyclist Begins Running Up Mountain After Losing Bike In Collision

That's dedication.

By Lindsey Adler

Posted on July 14, 2016, at 11:43 a.m. ET

Cyclist Chris Froome began sprinting up Mont Ventoux during Stage 12 of the Tour de France Thursday after a collision on the course with other riders and a camera crew. (Froome is in the yellow jersey.)

The crash that set Chris Froome running. Was always likely to happen. #tdf
The crash that set Chris Froome running. Was always likely to happen. #tdf

Froome finished 6 minutes 45 seconds behind Thomas De Gent, the Stage's winner. The Associated Press reported Froome gets to keep his yellow jersey after this stage of the race.

This is not Froome's first run-in with spectators on the course — on Saturday morning he punched a wild fan who was in his way on the course.

Chris Froome punches fan during Stage 8 of #TDF2016
Chris Froome punches fan during Stage 8 of #TDF2016

Froome won Saturday's course by taking this insane downhill stance, which led to a 16 second lead over the stage's runner-up.

#Froome attacks downhill in unusual way! #TDF2016
#Froome attacks downhill in unusual way! #TDF2016

Professional cycling: Crazier than you'd imagine.

Jeff Pachoud / AFP / Getty Images
