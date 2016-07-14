Tour De France Cyclist Begins Running Up Mountain After Losing Bike In Collision
That's dedication.
Cyclist Chris Froome began sprinting up Mont Ventoux during Stage 12 of the Tour de France Thursday after a collision on the course with other riders and a camera crew. (Froome is in the yellow jersey.)
Froome finished 6 minutes 45 seconds behind Thomas De Gent, the Stage's winner. The Associated Press reported Froome gets to keep his yellow jersey after this stage of the race.
This is not Froome's first run-in with spectators on the course — on Saturday morning he punched a wild fan who was in his way on the course.
Froome won Saturday's course by taking this insane downhill stance, which led to a 16 second lead over the stage's runner-up.
Professional cycling: Crazier than you'd imagine.
