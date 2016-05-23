The NFL Meddled With And Backed Out Of A Brain Trauma Study, Investigators Say

The findings further the perception that the NFL has gone to great lengths to conceal the link between playing football and long-term brain injury — which did not go unnoticed by the league's own players.

The results of the investigation, first published by ESPN's Outside The Lines , details the methods the NFL used to redirect funding away from Boston University, which criticized the league to an NFL-friendly team of researchers. The committee found the methods were in violation of policies at the National Institute of Health, which was funding the Boston University research.

The NFL "improperly attempted to influence" the use of funds for research on football and brain injury, a congressional investigation by the Democratic members of the House Committee on Energy and Commercy has found.

Hey @nflcommish, it’s issues and articles like this (https://t.co/vvztwPhYdI) in which we are talking about. We are waiting…

The thing about concussions is that I want to know the truth...I'm still going to play but I need to know what could happen

This is why the NFLPA refused to be apart of any study with the NFL. They cannot be trusted to do the right thing when it involves players.

NFL Players Association President and Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Eric Winston weighed in on behalf of the union:

This is another example of a league that is out of control. https://t.co/lYu9xX1FjF

The NFL and the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health — the non-profit organization that oversees funding for the National Institutes of Health — began a relationship in 2012. The NFL "pledged $30 million in support of research on 'serious medical conditions prominent in athletes' that are also relevant to the

general population," with the agreement allowing the NIH "unconditional" discretion in assigning grant money.

One study funded by the NFL's grant money was intended for further research of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disease linked to football that is believed to be caused by repetitive head impact. Currently, there is no verified way to diagnose CTE while a person is alive, nor is there a way to track its progression.

The study was supposed to be funded almost entirely by $16 million from the NFL's grant.

The university was to decide which research team would get the funds in mid-2015. But Dr. Elliot Pellman — a rheumatologist who serves as the NFL's medical director and has attempted to downplay the effect of football on neurological health — voiced his concerns to the FNIH president and executive director about one research team in particular.

The NFL then questioned the NIH whether researcher Dr. Robert Stern, a longtime NFL antagonist, would be "able to approach their research in an unbiased manner," according to the investigation. The league's Neck, Head, and Spine Committee suggested to NFL executives that Dr. Stern's research "did not fit into the areas they wanted to research."

One member of the NFL's Head, Neck, and Spine committee, Dr. Richard Ellenbogen, also independently applied for the grant — which the NIH eventually intended to award to Stern at Boston University.

After a review, the NIH found that it was "entirely appropriate" that the Boston University team get the grant.

But when asked if the NFL would still fund the university's study, Jeff Miller, a league vice president said he was under the impression that the study would be funded by the NIH proper — not the NFL's grant to the FNIH.

Dr. Maria Freire, President and Executive Director of the FNIH, replied that the NIH didn't expect to use taxpayer dollars on the study. They thought they were using grant money.

"Frankly, this would also be an important statement about NFL's commitment to research and will help dampen criticism," Dr. Freire said.

Eventually, the NFL offered $2 million to cover the first year of the study, $1 million from the original $16 million grant offer, and an additional $1 million in new NFL money. The NIH rejected the offer.