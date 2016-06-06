Steph Curry Will Not Play In The Olympics After Knee And Ankle Injuries

The Golden State Warriors sensation said he needs to spend the offseason preparing for the 2016-2017 NBA season.

Steph Curry will not play in the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, he announced Monday.

As many athletes have publicly debated withdrawing from the Olympics over concerns regarding the Zika virus, Curry says his choice to withdraw is due to a need to recover and prepare for the next NBA season.

The Warriors are currently in the midst of the NBA Finals against the Cavaliers. The Warriors lead the series 2–0. Earlier in the playoffs, Curry injured his ankle, then his knee, causing him to miss playing time.

"After a great deal of internal thought and several discussions with my family, the Warriors and my representatives, I've elected to withdraw my name from the list of eligible players on Team USA's preliminary roster for the 2016 Summer Games in Brazil. I recently informed [director of USA Basketball] Jerry Colangelo of this decision," Curry said in a statement.

"My previous experiences with USA Basketball have been incredibly rewarding, educational and enjoyable, which made this an extremely difficult decision for me and my family. However, due to several factors — including recent ankle and knee injuries — I believe this is the best decision for me at this stage of my career. It's an incredible honor to represent your country and wear 'USA' on your chest, but my primary basketball-related objective this summer needs to focus on my body and getting ready for the 2016-2017 NBA season."