Reminder That Prince Had The Best Super Bowl Halftime Performance Of All Time

"Purple Rain" in the pouring rain.

By Lindsey Adler

Lindsey Adler

Posted on April 21, 2016, at 2:09 p.m. ET

In 2007, Prince gave us the best Super Bowl halftime performance of all time.

Roberto Schmidt / AFP / Getty Images

The legendary musician died Thursday at his home in Minnesota. He was 57.

Doug Pensinger / Getty Images

For the first time in its 40-year history, the Super Bowl was going to be played in heavy rain. According to Super Bowl production designer Bruce Rodgers, he warned Prince about the rain. Prince replied: "Can you make it rain harder?"

Prince went on to perform "Purple Rain" in a total downpour. Watch the performance below

Goodnight, Prince. And thanks for everything.

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images
