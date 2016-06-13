Pittsburgh Penguins Win Stanley Cup With Game 6 Thriller

The Pittsburgh Penguins are the Stanley Cup Champions. The Penguins beat the San Jose Sharks in six games to win their first Cup since 2009.

The Penguins pulled off a 3-1 win over the Sharks in San Jose Sunday night to claim the championship.

The Penguins took an early lead in the first period of Game 6 with a goal by defenseman Brian Dumoulin. The Sharks tied the game briefly in the second period with a goal by center Logan Couture, but within a minute the Penguins answered with a goal by defenseman Kris Letang to go up 2–1. The Penguins put the dagger through the Sharks' hopes late in the third period with an empty net goal by winger Patric Hornqvist.