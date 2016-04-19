Philadelphia Flyers Fans Throw Bracelets On Ice, Pissing Off Even Their Own Players
Oh, and the Flyers lost.
Shocking shock: Fans of a Philadelphia sports team behaved badly.
During Monday night's 6–1 loss to the Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers fans threw promotional bracelets onto the ice, earning their team a delay of game penalty.
The bracelets started raining down in the third period after Flyers right winger Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was ejected for checking Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov — who was pelted with a few bracelets himself.
The Flyers are down 0-3 in the series and are one loss away from being swept by the Capitals in the first round of the NHL playoffs.
Flyers right winger Wayne Simmonds tried to tell fans to cool it. He even stood with Alex Ovechkin of the Capitals on the ice, waving their hands in disbelief.
But the Flyers were punished for it anyway, and fans cheered as the delay of game penalty was declared. Announcer Lou Nolan even scolded his fellow Philadelphians:
The bracelets were part of a giveaway honoring late Flyers owner Ed Snider. Apparently a few fans weren't too attached to their sentimentality. At least they weren't batteries. Or snowballs.
