Philadelphia Flyers Fans Throw Bracelets On Ice, Pissing Off Even Their Own Players

During Monday night's 6–1 loss to the Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers fans threw promotional bracelets onto the ice, earning their team a delay of game penalty.

The bracelets started raining down in the third period after Flyers right winger Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was ejected for checking Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov — who was pelted with a few bracelets himself.

The Flyers are down 0-3 in the series and are one loss away from being swept by the Capitals in the first round of the NHL playoffs.