New York State Joins The Rest Of The Country And Legalizes MMA

A nearly twenty-year ban on mixed martial arts in the state of New York came to an end Thursday when Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill legalizing the sport.

New York was the last state in the union to have a ban on MMA.

Coinciding with the signing of the bill, UFC announced it would hold an event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12.

On Twitter, Governor Cuomo announced the reversal of the ban.