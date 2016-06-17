LeBron James And The Cavaliers Dunked All Over The Warriors To Force A Game 7

The Cavaliers are now one win away from winning the NBA Finals — and bringing Cleveland their first professional sports championship since 1964 — following a 115-101 win over the Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Cavaliers subjected the Warriors to yet another stomping in Game 6 in Cleveland Thursday, pushing the series to 3-3 and pushing the series to a do-or-die Game 7 in Oakland.

The stakes are high for each team, obviously: LeBron James is looking to realize his goal of winning a championship for The Land, and the Warriors want to defend the sanctity of their record-breaking 73-9 regular season by capping it off with a win.

For NBA fans without strong allegiances to either the Cavaliers or the Warriors (or to LeBron or Steph Curry), a Game 7 that means so much to either party is a dream. For long-suffering fans of the Cavaliers and the Warriors fans who watched their team look invincible all year long, well, make sure you have a barf bag handy Sunday night for Game 7.