Golden State Warriors Break NBA Record For Most Wins In A Season

The reigning NBA champions broke the 72-win record held by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls, the NBA super-team led by Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, and current head coach of the Warriors, Steve Kerr.

The Warriors finished the season without losing back-to-back games, a first in NBA history.