BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Everyone In Cleveland Plus Their Brother Showed Up For The Cavaliers Championship Parade

sports

Everyone In Cleveland Plus Their Brother Showed Up For The Cavaliers Championship Parade

For many fans, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

By Lindsey Adler

Headshot of Lindsey Adler

Lindsey Adler

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on June 22, 2016, at 5:38 p.m. ET

Cleveland Cavaliers fans had no problem taking a sick day Wednesday to support their team following the Cavs' first NBA Finals victory in franchise history and the city's first professional sports championship since 1964.

Jason Miller / Getty Images

An estimated 1.3 million people crammed into downtown Cleveland for a parade. Fans flooded the streets, making it exceptionally difficult for the parade to actually, you know, drive down the street.

An estimated 1.3 million people enjoying #OneForTheLand. We love you, Cleveland. ❤
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

An estimated 1.3 million people enjoying #OneForTheLand. We love you, Cleveland. ❤

Reply Retweet Favorite

Near the beginning of the route, some Cavaliers fans were so eager to catch a glimpse of their team they scaled the outside wall of a parking garage.

Jason Miller / Getty Images
Jason Miller / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

It was also the fourth day in a row JR Smith was spotted shirtless. During the ceremony at City Hall, Smith admitted he hadn't worn a shirt since the Finals postgame on Sunday.

Gene J. Puskar / AP

The parade and ceremony lasted five hours. Of course, with that many people packed into a few city blocks, there were bound to be a few kids separated from their parents, as the Cleveland police helpfully noted on Twitter.

Missing kids awaiting parents at headquarters. All are pretty happy (no one crying) some are dancing around...just waiting for mom and dad.
Cleveland Police @CLEpolice

Missing kids awaiting parents at headquarters. All are pretty happy (no one crying) some are dancing around...just waiting for mom and dad.

Reply Retweet Favorite
#missingparadekids https://t.co/Zz5kwMxoOP
Cleveland Police @CLEpolice

#missingparadekids https://t.co/Zz5kwMxoOP

Reply Retweet Favorite

Eventually, the Cavs made it to City Hall, where they were presented with the keys to the city.

Mayor Jackson presents the #Cavs with the official proclamation and Keys to the City of Cleveland.
City of Cleveland @CityofCleveland

Mayor Jackson presents the #Cavs with the official proclamation and Keys to the City of Cleveland.

Reply Retweet Favorite
vine.co
ADVERTISEMENT

But mostly, the ceremony was about the players.

Vine
View this vine on Vine
vine.co
"I'm not putting a shirt on." - @TheRealJRSmith #OneForTheLand
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

"I'm not putting a shirt on." - @TheRealJRSmith #OneForTheLand

Reply Retweet Favorite

Despite all the hype about LeBron coming back to Cleveland to win one for his home state, he stuck to joking about and thanking his teammates in his lengthy victory speech.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

So now, 52 years after the city's last pro sports championship, the Cavaliers enter the offseason as the NBA's reigning top team. The City of Cleveland and Cavaliers fans made sure to show up for it.

1964-2016. We're Champions again, Cleveland! #OneForTheLand
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs

1964-2016. We're Champions again, Cleveland! #OneForTheLand

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT