Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Risked Death To Catch A Glimpse Of The Championship Parade
Do not click on this if you have a fear of heights.
Cleveland sports fans might have believed they'd be dead by the time their team won a championship, and apparently some fans decided on Wednesday that a sky-high view of the parade celebrating the city's first title since 1964 was worth risking death.
The Cavaliers celebrated their first-ever franchise championship in downtown Cleveland Wednesday, June 22.
Fans flooded the streets, leaving no path for the players' vehicles to cruise through quickly.
Supporters desperate for a vantage point climbed this parking garage, which is about three-quarters of a mile from City Hall, where the players' speeches were set to take place.
Here are a few questions we have for the fans on the side of the parking garage:
How did you get up there?
How did you get down?
What if one person above you fell?
Does your mom know you did this?
