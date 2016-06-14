Cavaliers Stun Warriors With 112-97 Win To Stay Alive In The NBA Finals

The series will now go back to Cleveland for Game 6.

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a statement Monday night in Oakland with a 112-97 win over the Golden State Warriors, forcing Game 6 of the NBA Finals and sending the series back to Cleveland.

The Cavaliers broke open Game 5 in the third quarter after Warriors' big man Andrew Bogut went down with a gruesome knee injury.

LeBron James finished with 41 points, but Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving put on a show to close it out with 41 points as well.

It was the first time two players on the same team scored 40 points each in an NBA Finals game.