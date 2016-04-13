Atlanta Braves Outfielder Charged With Assault And Battery

Hector Olivera was arrested early Wednesday at the Ritz-Carlton after a woman told police he had assaulted her.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Hector Olivera was charged Wednesday with assault and battery after being arrested earlier in the morning at the team hotel.

Olivera was arrested at the Ritz-Carlton in Arlington, Virginia, around 7 a.m. after a woman said he had assaulted her. The woman appeared bruised, according to a police spokesperson.

Olivera was charged later in the afternoon, his bond set at $10,000.

He was also placed on paid administrative leave by Major League Baseball shortly after the arrest, and the league has opened an investigation into the incident.

"We are extremely disappointed and trouble to learn of the allegations involving Hector Olivera," the Braves said in a statement. "We will continue to gather information and will address this matter appropriately as we determine the facts."

The Braves were scheduled to play the Washington Nationals at 7 p.m.