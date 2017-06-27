BuzzFeed News

North West Finally Named Her New Puppy And I Gotta Say, It's Definitely Original

North West Finally Named Her New Puppy And I Gotta Say, It's Definitely Original

Sushi West is here.

By Lindsay Farber

Posted on June 27, 2017, at 7:26 p.m. ET

Queen North West celebrated her fourth birthday earlier this month and received the GIFT OF ALL GIFTS from Kim and Kanye — A PUPPY!

Yep! This tiny, little Pomeranian. North&#x27;s cousin Penelope got one from the same litter. Sisters!
Yep! This tiny, little Pomeranian. North's cousin Penelope got one from the same litter. Sisters!

But even a week later, she had yet to be named. On Sunday, Kim created a Twitter poll asking followers to vote on names for North's BFF. The choices were ~interesting~.

What should North name her puppy?

As noted in the graphic above, the winning vote was Peachy Pop (Peaches). Great name! But unfortunately for Twitter, Kim announced that North decided to go with the name Sushi.

FYI the puppy's name is Sushi 🍣

In true Kardashian fashion, people had THOUGHTS.

Some were stunned that Peachy Pop didn't make the cut:

@KimKardashian JUSTICE FOR PEACHY POP (PEACHES)

@KimKardashian I guess Sushi won the electoral vote.

@KimKardashian Peachy Pop over here like

While others were LIVING for the name:

north called her pup sushi and im so happy

when you helped choose North's puppy Sushi's name

if anyone's gonna have a dog named sushi, it should be north west

Regardless of anyone's opinion, something tells me North 100% doesn't care.

Welcome to the fam, Sushi West!

