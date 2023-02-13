A 25-Year-Old Trans Activist Injected Testosterone In Front Of The Florida Board Of Medicine To Protest A Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

Spero wouldn’t know until much later that thousands of people would see his testimony. In the moment, however, he only felt angry at how much he and his community have to fight for their right to healthcare.

“I felt anger and this kind of holy rage that comes from knowing that you have no choice but to fight and that your fight is justified,” Spero told BuzzFeed News. “My hands stopped shaking and my voice became steady. I was able to slow down and look into each of their eyes. I could see the fear in their eyes and I could see in that moment how unsure they were of themselves.”

Spero said they spent a week planning their speech and action, consulting with queer elders about what to do in case they were escorted out of the room or arrested. They hoped that injecting their hormones in front of the board would not only demystify what gender-affirming care looks like, but force the regulatory body to see Spero for who he is.

“It’s crazy how many people have never seen it before,” Spero told BuzzFeed News about the process of injecting hormones. “The medical board has quite literally heard from everyone — from parents, youth, they’ve summoned medical professionals. It seems like they are past the point of being reasoned with, so I felt like action would be a strong show of resistance.”

Spero said their actions were inspired by moments of queer and trans resistance throughout history, from the Stonewall Uprising to the activism of ACT UP during the early years of the AIDs epidemic. “I recognize that Stonewall and our freedom wasn’t won with passiveness and words and public forums,” Spero said. “It was won with bricks and blood.”

Around 4 p.m., the Board of Osteopathic Medicine wrapped up the meeting early by voting to bar transgender youth from receiving hormone therapy and puberty blockers — even those participating in clinical trials. The rule doesn’t apply to those currently being prescribed medication. A spokesperson with the Florida Department of Health told the Tampa Bay Times that there is no start date for the rules to take effect.

The decision enraged the crowd of 200 or so trans families and youth, who erupted into chants, shouting “Trans Lives Matter” until they were all escorted from the building.

That evening, on the drive back to St. Petersburg, Spero stopped with their friends at Waffle House to debrief. “It was a great way to just sit together and enjoy a meal and feel like we could be safe for a moment,” Spero said.

Spero doesn’t feel like their actions on Friday were particularly special, but they said they have been overwhelmed by the response and love of their trans community in Florida — and from trans people across the country who saw their testimony online. Spero said they did not have that kind of support growing up in a strict evangelical household in Pennsylvania, where they said they were subjected to conversion therapy and eventually kicked out for being trans at age 18.

“It is a radical act to continue to simply live here and exist here and be ourselves. This is our home too, and we’re going to fight tooth and nail for it,” Spero said. “My community is still gathering, still going to drag brunches, getting together and making posters. We’re still radically loving each other…and building community outside of a capitalistic binary structure..it’s filled with all the love and hope and home and safety that we’ve needed our entire lives. The only way for them to stop us is to put us in the ground.”