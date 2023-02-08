Pro Surfer Bethany Hamilton Said She Will Boycott World Surf League Events Because Its New Policies Allow Trans Women To Compete

The WSL’s new policy requires transgender women to maintain testosterone levels lower than 5 nanomoles per liter for at least a year, in addition to having a “female” or “X” gender marker on a passport or national identity card.

For transgender men, the WSL does not state any hormone threshold and only requires athletes to have a “male” gender marker on official identification documents.

“Is a hormone level an honest and accurate depiction that someone is indeed a male or female? Is it as simple as this?” Hamilton asks in her Instagram video.

Of course not.

Hormone testing has long been leveraged against not only trans women but cisgender women who have naturally high levels of testosterone.

South African runner Caster Semenya, a two-time Olympian once deemed the world’s fastest woman, was barred in 2017 from competing in future Olympics because she refused to take drugs to reduce her body’s own high testosterone levels.

But that’s not what Hamilton is talking about.

The pro surfer said she wanted to address the rule regarding “male-bodied individuals'' in women’s sports and make sure the future of women’s surfing is protected from what she sees as “glimpses of male-bodied dominance.”

In response to Hamilton’s trans-exclusionary comments, some creators on TikTok made videos siding with sharks — referencing the traumatic shark attack in which the then-13-year-old surfer’s left arm was bitten off.