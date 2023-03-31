These Dreamlike Photos Feel Radical For Showing Black Transmasculine People At Rest

How did you come into photography and what was your first experience with a camera?

TI: My first experience with a camera happened when I was part of nightlife in New York City. I took a lot of images at events and parties. I ventured into live performance photography and then I took a break. I took some time to figure out what kind of work I wanted to make.

I didn’t really speak about my gender transition publicly a lot but during that time [in 2013 and 2014] the media was coining that era as the “ trans tipping point .” There was so much uncertainty for myself and around how I’d be able to live and exist. I took a lot of time to ground myself and that’s where my relationship with portraiture emerged.

What drew you to portraiture specifically?

TI: I was interested in developing a more concrete archive because I had lost a significant amount of people in an eight-month period. People from childhood had passed away, my coworker, and the last person was my grandfather.

Looking back, I didn’t have a visual archive of these people. I just had my memories, and there was a visual loss that resonated with me deeply. I started to think more about what it would look like to contribute to an everlasting archive. Black and brown POC trans people weren’t being imaged a lot during that time, so I thought about the ways I can do that differently that weren’t immediately tethered to media or traditional aspects of representation.

Can you say more about the importance of creating a specifically Black transmasculine archive? It’s not something that’s just going to appear unless somebody goes out and creates it. Do you feel a certain responsibility in that work of creating an archive?

TI: When I was creating the archive, which was Black trans people in general, I didn’t feel a full connection with a lot of the [other trans-centered] work that was being created, especially of just masculine people in general. There are so many reasons why there isn’t a lot more Black trans representation in the media. It was not so much that I wanted to be seen, actually. I wanted to be able to extend space to people who felt invisible, who felt that they didn’t deserve to be imaged. When we look at media, the transmasculine people that are popular and who are extended resources are white transmasculine people.

It’s so important for people to see themselves so that they are able to heal and grow from the things they’ve been taught. There is so much that is projected onto us, and the reality is that we haven’t always been in proximity to the most healthy terrains of masculinity. But I believe that Black transmasculine people — in the ways that we have cared and loved throughout history and today — are really shifting the perspective of what it looks like to be a person of good character who is also masculine.

I think for myself as a Black transmasc person, who is being perceived more and more as a masculine person, it’s hard to find the words for the specificity of these experiences. What do you think that specificity is, or the uniqueness of it, that is missing from representation? And how do you characterize that in relation to those you photograph?

The beautiful thing about Flowers at Your Feet is that it mostly highlights transmasculine people, which includes trans men. I think that there is so much nuance there because not everybody has the same relationship to their masculinity — not everybody identifies as a man.

And I’ve learned myself that other people desire specificity. I don’t need that for myself because I don’t think that there is always language to describe our existences, and I’ve made peace with that. Those gray areas are really beautiful to me, because that means that I don’t have to lock myself into something that I may grow out of. There’s such a deep desire to keep that open.

Inherently, I view transness as like such a deeply spiritual space. I believe that, you know, the spirit doesn’t have to have any specificity. I think that’s such a beautiful thing.

Where did you come up with the name Flowers at Your Feet? What does that mean in relation to the orientation of the project?

It was something that someone I dated a long time ago used to say to me. I asked them, “What does that mean?’ They said, you know, ‘I’m just giving you your flowers. I’m offering you gratitude.’” And when I was thinking about a Black transmasculine archive, and also the masculine archives that exist today, it was during that era where people were creating a lot of images of Black masculine people and flowers.

That was so beautiful aesthetically, but I don’t think that conversation went as far as it could have. I think it stopped at aesthetics. I decided to use that title for the project to offer my gratitude to Black transmasculine people — past, present, and future — but also to contend with the images made at that time. There aren’t any flowers within the images I make; the flowers are the Black transmasculine people themselves.