Black Queer Author George M. Johnson’s Family Showed Up To Fight Back Against A Book Ban — And They Won

George M. Johnson wasn’t surprised when they heard that their book All Boys Aren’t Blue was facing a ban at a public library in New Jersey. The 37-year-old author has seen their memoir banned in at least 29 school districts.

Last week, Glen Ridge United Against Book Bans invited Johnson to attend its library board of trustees meeting, hopefully to sway trustees to vote against the ban, but they had to be in Houston for a book reading. Instead, Johnson asked their mom and two aunts — who live 20 minutes away in Plainfield where Johnson grew up — to appear in their place.

Amid a crowd of people both for and against the ban of Johnson’s book and five others that include representation of LGBTQ people, Kaye Johnson, 65, Johnson’s mother, took the floor to provide public comment. Behind her were her sisters, Stephanie Elder, 51, and Sarah Elder, 57, holding a poster of the cover of All Boys Aren’t Blue.

Johnson’s mother then powerfully read a statement prepared by her child to defend their work.

“Our books are not introducing teens to hard topics. They are simply the resource needed so they can understand the hard topics they are living out day to day,” Kaye Johnson said.