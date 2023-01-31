As explained by an ophthalmologist in the video, half of the blindness in the world is actually curable by this 10-minute surgery, which sadly remains inaccessible and unaffordable for many.
What’s more, the popular YouTuber, who is known for his pretty elaborate videos, also gave out an array of grand prizes, including $10,000 to a select number of patients, $50,000 to a student, and a Tesla.
Needless to say, the heartwarming video — which has already gained 59 million views and counting — was met with floods of positive comments from users across the internet.
Several fans thanked MrBeast for his generosity as they credited him with using his platform and wealth for good. “He’s helping so many people and also manages to make all the videos entertaining. Changing the word for better,” one person wrote.
“I think its safe to say that MrBeast is probably the best content creator on the platform right now. Good on him for doing all that he does,” said another. Someone else echoed, “Imagine changing the world. Mad respect for this lad.”
Looking back on some of his other philanthropic achievements, which include removing over 30 million pounds of trash from oceans and raising $20 million to plant trees across the globe, many users expressed their gratitude toward MrBeast.
What’s more, the 24-year-old runs a second YouTube channel called Beast Philanthropy, where all profits from ad revenue, merch sales, and sponsorships goes toward various charitable efforts, including a food pantry that he opened in 2021.
However, after his latest video was released, several people accused MrBeast of capitalizing on philanthropy, claiming his video felt “performative.”
“using your money that way is good but the way he publicizes it feels very performative,” one person wrote. “He built a brand off feel good content so it's hard to see any of this as sincere.”
“philanthrocapitalism, he is exploiting poor people's problems for views and money and giving them basic human needs in return, never addressing why they don't have these in the first place,” another person said.
“he’s not doing this for the people he’s doing this because ‘i’m mr beast look what i can do,’” another person suggested, while another accused him of doing “poverty tourism for cash.”
Instead, these users suggested that MrBeast should “educate” his viewers on the systemic issues rooted behind the various issues faced by the individuals in need of help.
“philanthropy-based content that shows the problems within our system but doesn't advocate for practical solutions is a little frustrating,” one tweet read. “Mr. Beast, with his platform, could educate so many people on why he even has to do all this philanthropic work.”
Others went on to question MrBeast’s intentions as they labeled his “never ending cycle of content creation” as unnerving.
“It’s the never ending cycle of content creation that makes MrBeast feel insidious. The underlying notion that if the camera wasn’t on to feed the machine, nothing would happen,” one tweet read.
Well, MrBeast actually ended up voicing his thoughts on the systemic issues behind curable blindness, questioning why governments across the world don’t “step in and help.”
“I don’t understand why curable blindness is a thing. Why don’t governments step in and help? Even if you’re thinking purely from a financial standpoint it’s hard to see how they don’t roi on taxes from people being able to work again,” he wrote.
And shortly after, MrBeast addressed the negative comments head on as he responded directly to a now-deleted tweet that said, “The guy does poverty tourism for cash. If he pays a persons medical bills (lottery style) without informing anyone with his platform that it’s fucked he needs to do that – he’s just profiting off his ability to do so.”
MrBeast wrote of the video, “It did raise awareness and get tons of people talking,” before clarifying that he’d not profited off the footage. “Also what profits? The average MrBeast video lost $1,500,000 last year lol,” he wrote.
He later followed up, “Twitter - Rich people should help others with their money. Me - Okay, I’ll use my money to help people and I promise to give away all my money before I die. Every single penny. Twitter - MrBeast bad.”
Meanwhile, several users defended MrBeast, including fellow content creator KSI, who said that Twitter is full of “sad stupid people.”
“MrBeast has saved thousands of lives yet you say he's capitalizing off of it just because he's recording it? Shame on you,” one person wrote.
“how could anyone actually hate MrBeast?” another tweeted alongside photos of various philanthropic videos of his.