Will Smith Opened Up About The Moment His “Heart Shattered” When Jaden Smith Asked To Be Legally Emancipated At 15 Years Old After Blaming Him For The "Abysmal Failure" Of Their Movie "After Earth"

If you didn’t know, Will and Jaden costarred in the 2013 postapocalyptic action movie, which marked one of Jaden’s first major acting gigs, when he was just 15 years old. Jaden’s mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, also co-produced the film.

Now, in his upcoming memoir — which is due to hit shelves this week — Will is recalling the film’s “abysmal” failure, and the way it impacted his and Jaden’s relationship.

“Fans and the press were absolutely vicious; they said and printed things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat,” he continues. “Jaden had faithfully done everything that I'd instructed him to do, and I had coached him into the worst public mauling he'd ever experienced.”

And Will says that the harsh criticism had such a severe impact on Jaden that he ended up asking to be legally separated from his parents.

“At 15 years old, when Jaden asked about being an emancipated minor, my heart shattered,” Will writes. “He ultimately decided against it, but it sucks to feel like you've hurt your kids."

An emancipated minor is someone who is legally deemed a child, yet is free from control by their parents or guardians. For example, they’re allowed freedom in making their own living arrangements or overseeing their income. Per the Independent , emancipation in Jaden’s case would have given him the freedom to make future work-related choices away from Will, as well as the ability to negotiate his own salary.

Will goes on to describe the lack of trust that Jaden had in him following the barrage of negative reviews and the film's overall failure.

“We never discussed it, but I know he felt betrayed,” Will writes. "He felt misled, and he lost his trust in my leadership."

“See, here’s the thing. I’m not going anywhere,” Jaden said at the time.

“The thing that people don’t get is everything at this house is free. I can get anything and everything at his house, so I’m going to be there for 20, 30 years. [Will] says as soon as I have a movie that’s bigger than one of his movies, I can get my own house,” he quipped.

Following suit, Will also lightheartedly shut down the “rumors.” He said: “I think I made a joke in Tokyo. I mean, my baby boy — he's never leaving ever! No emancipation for the Smith kids.”