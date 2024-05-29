Victoria Beckham Recalled Feeling So Insecure Post-Birth That She Couldn’t Go To The Beach With Her Kids After A Newspaper Highlighted Places She “Needed To Lose Weight”

This post contains discussion of body image issues.
Victoria Beckham has reflected on the problematic media obsession with her weight after she gave birth to her first son, Brooklyn.
Victoria and her husband, David Beckham, welcomed Brooklyn back in 1999. They later welcomed three more kids: Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.
Sadly, Victoria faced heavy scrutiny from the public and tabloids over her weight after she gave birth to Brooklyn.
In fact, the former Spice Girls member was once weighed live on TV during an appearance on the UK show Don’t Forget Your Toothbrush — just two months after welcoming her first son.
The show's host, Chris Evans, shamelessly asked Victoria if her weight was “back to normal” two months after giving birth. When she said she was back to her pre-pregnancy weight, Chris brought out a set of scales and asked if he could “check” himself.
Victoria appeared visibly uncomfortable throughout the ordeal, saying, “Oh no.” She later added, “This is horrible,” as she stepped onto the scales. Chris then proceeded to read out her exact weight to the entire audience and viewers at home.
A couple of years ago, Victoria reflected on the problematic interview during a conversation with Vogue Australia.
“I went on a TV show called Don’t Forget Your Toothbrush with Chris Evans many years ago and I’d just had Brooklyn and lost a lot of weight after... He made me stand on the scales to be weighed,” she went on. “Can you imagine doing that nowadays?!” she said.
Fast-forward to today, and Victoria has once again reflected on the horrific way she was treated by the media after giving birth to Brooklyn.
Sitting down with Grazia this week, Victoria admitted that the cruel headlines and paparazzi photos focusing on her weight left her feeling so insecure in herself that she couldn’t even “sit on a beach” in a bathing suit and watch her children play.
“I’ve had so much said about me and I’m sure that has robbed me of some experiences. I never want to look like I’m complaining, but there were times in the past that I haven’t felt confident enough to sit on a beach and watch my children play,” she shared.
Victoria went on, “I remember after I had Brooklyn, my first outing was on the front page of the newspaper, with arrows pointing to where I needed to lose weight.”
“Those things can affect how you feel and conduct yourself in public. Now, if paparazzi want to take a picture and say something — too bad, it doesn’t bother me in the same way,” she added.