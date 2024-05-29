Victoria Beckham Recalled Feeling So Insecure Post-Birth That She Couldn’t Go To The Beach With Her Kids After A Newspaper Highlighted Places She “Needed To Lose Weight”

The show's host, Chris Evans, shamelessly asked Victoria if her weight was “back to normal” two months after giving birth. When she said she was back to her pre-pregnancy weight, Chris brought out a set of scales and asked if he could “check” himself.



Victoria appeared visibly uncomfortable throughout the ordeal, saying, “Oh no.” She later added, “This is horrible,” as she stepped onto the scales. Chris then proceeded to read out her exact weight to the entire audience and viewers at home.

