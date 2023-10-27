Here’s How Vanessa Hudgens Responded After People Said She Looked As If She Was “Trying To Hide” A Baby Bump In Footage From Her Bachelorette Weekend

“Dress code: All Black for the Bride in White,” Sarah wrote alongside a photo of herself and the future bride, while Vanessa’s sister, Stella Hudgens, said that the theme was “veiled vixen vibes.”
Meanwhile, Vanessa took to Instagram herself to share a series of photos and videos from the weekend — including a sweet montage, which she captioned, “The most iconic bachelorette weekend in Aspen thanks to my GIRLS and @airbnb ♥️ couldn’t ask for a more perfect home base.”
But sadly, Vanessa’s post was quickly flooded with comments speculating that she was pregnant, with users suggesting that the actor — who wore oversize clothing and had her hands placed in front of her stomach throughout the video — appeared to be “trying to hide a bump.”
“Why does she look pregnant to me or like she’s trying to hide a bump,” one person wrote in a comment that received almost 700 likes.
“Are we pregnant?” another user questioned, while someone replied, “YES!! I’m glad im not the only one that picked up on that.”
“Pregnant for sure,” one person wrote. “She’s pregnant indeed,” someone else agreed.
Before long, Vanessa entered the conversation herself to shut down the speculation.
Responding to a comment that said she looked like she was “trying to hide a bump,” Vanessa wrote, “not pregnant so y'all can stop,” along with an eyeroll emoji.
After Vanessa responded, several fans jumped to her defense, questioning why some internet users felt the need to speculate about whether she was pregnant — under the comments of her Instagram post, no less.
“Can y’all for once not comment on someone else’s body and assume their health,” one person wrote. “it’s not nice to assume someone’s pregnant,” another person agreed.
“One of the happiest moments of her life and all you people can do is speculate about whether or not she’s pregnant,” someone wrote.
“Even if she was pregnant it’s really no one’s business but hers,” one person said, while another user added, “Even if she is let her announce it when she’s ready instead of annoying her in the comment section.”