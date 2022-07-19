Last Wednesday, a representative for Khloé Kardashian revealed that she and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child via surrogate.
The pair, who already share a 4-year-old daughter named True, had long been discussing their hopes to welcome another baby despite their on-again, off-again relationship being dogged by Tristan’s infidelity for years.
“Everything is an act of betrayal, everything is a lie, everything is manipulation. It’s deceit,” she said during an episode of her family’s Hulu reality series, The Kardashians.
But, as Khloé’s representative revealed, her and Tristan’s second child — who is reportedly a boy — had already been conceived via surrogate before she was aware of his new baby with Maralee.
“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the spokesperson said. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”
“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” the source noted, before adding that the two “are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”
Ever since the news got out, neither Khloé nor Tristan have publicly addressed the subject, with an insider telling E! News that the reality star had been keeping the announcement under wraps “to protect her mental health from judgment from the public as a result of Tristan’s actions.”
But while Khloé has kept a super-low profile over the past few days, Tristan has done quite the opposite, as he was pictured out partying in Greece.
TMZ shared footage of the athlete at a club called Bonbonniere on the small island of Mykonos in the early hours of Friday morning. He was surrounded by a large group of friends, who were joined by some women.
And just a couple of days later, Tristan was once again spotted at the same club. This time, he was filmed holding hands with a mystery woman as he left the venue and ventured through the streets of Mykonos at around 5 a.m., per TMZ.
As the video of Tristan surfaced across social media, fans were pretty outraged at his public disrespect of Khloé, with many questioning why he was out in Greece while his baby is due to be born in LA in the coming weeks.
“He’s out here in Greece with a whole other woman while he’s expecting a child,” one person wrote.
What’s more, while the KarJenner sisters have remained characteristically quiet online, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that half of the group no longer appear to be following Tristan on Instagram.
“Looks like Kourtney hit the unfollow on Tristan,” one Reddit user wrote, with others pointing out that Kylie and Kris Jenner are also not following the athlete.
Given that the KarJenners have kept following Tristan and remained steadfast in their support of him despite his past scandals and disrespect of Khloé, several users began to theorize that Tristan had actually missed the birth of the baby boy.
“This makes me think he just missed his sons birth,” one person suggested.
“Damn, half of the family unfollowed. Must’ve got another girl pregnant again or maybe he never came to see the new baby and doesn’t care,” another guessed.
And although the rest of the KarJenner sisters have not unfollowed Tristan on the platform, many fans quickly raised eyebrows at a couple of cryptic posts shared by Kim Kardashian that discussed “red flags” and “regrets.”
Per E! News, Kim’s first post read: “Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipstick but they can't see red flags.”
And her second, which was shared later on, said: “Life's too short to wake up with regrets. So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don't and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it’d be easy, they just promised it would be worth it.”
Meanwhile, an unverified report from celebrity gossip site Deux Moi prompted further speculation around the new baby’s due date, claiming that Tristan and Khloé’s child has already been born.
When an Instagram user asked the page for any insight into Tristan missing his new child’s birth, Deux Moi responded: “Rumors are the baby has been born already.”
It’s yet to be confirmed whether or not this is the case, but we’ll be sure to update you if anything else unfolds.