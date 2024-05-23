“The Kardashians” Fans Are Accusing The Show Of Recycling The “Same Narrative” When It Comes To Khloé And Tristan After His Extended Appearance In The Season 5 Premiere Left Viewers Baffled

As you might recall, Season 4 of The Kardashians rounded off late last year with Tristan Thompson trying to convince his ex Khloé — and the rest of the KarJenners — that he’d grown and changed following his infamous paternity scandal.
For a quick refresher, Khloé shares two kids with Tristan: True and Tatum. The now-ex-couple dated on and off for years since 2016, with Tristan repeatedly being accused of cheating — once even just days before Khloé gave birth to their first child, True.
Perhaps most infamously, Tristan was exposed for secretly fathering a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols, while he and Khloé were preparing to welcome their second baby via surrogate. It was later revealed that Tristan and Khloé were also quietly engaged at the time.
Toward the end of Season 4, Tristan sat down with Khloé and told her that he was finally “in a place” where he could “see and own up to” his past “mistakes.”
“I’m in a place now where I can actually really see and own up to the mistakes I made,” he said.
Tristan’s extended appearances and so-called “redemption arc” throughout Season 4 left fans questioning the KarJenners’ “lack of boundaries” and labeling the entire storyline “beyond tired.”
But fast-forward to now, and The Kardashians viewers have once again been left “baffled” by the extensive screen time Tristan received in the first episode of Season 5, which premiered on Hulu this week.
In the episode, Tristan suggests to Khloé that despite being split up, the pair should “combine” both of their houses and live as “one big happy family.”
For context, Tristan temporarily moved in with Khloé last year when the roof of his house collapsed due to extreme weather conditions shortly after his mom died. He has now moved out into his own place, and in the latest Kardashians episode, we see him giving Khloé a brief house tour before suggesting that they merge properties.
“We can just combine both houses, just live [as] one big happy family,” he says to his ex, who looks less than pleased. “No,” she replies with a deadpan look on her face.
“Just make a big trail, like, a big tunnel, you know? Like an overpass from here to your house,” he continues. In response, Khloé sarcastically quips, “That’s normal.”
Tristan then goes on to say that he and Khloé were “a great dynamic duo,” to which she rolls her eyes.
“Sometimes I hate how much I have to think and be on guard to not do anything that might ever give a glimmer that there’s hope,” she admits in a confessional.
Later on, as Khloé goes to leave, the pair hug, with Tristan holding on to her just a little too long. She says, “You gotta let go,” before telling him not to “walk so close” to her as he follows her to the door.
Reacting to the awkward exchange online, several Kardashians viewers couldn’t help but criticize the episode for featuring the “same narrative” with Tristan and Khloé.
“Omg it’s always the same narrative,” one person tweeted. "who tf keeps ordering more screen time for tristan every season?” someone else said.
“is this the tristan show? i’m tired of him,” another person wrote, while one more user added, “Im baffled everytime he speaks.”
Meanwhile, several people pointed out how unimpressed Khloé seemed by Tristan’s words and actions. “The way she rolled her eyes 😂 she’s not taking his bs,” one person wrote, while another echoed, “Im glad shes finally over his bs.”
“she’s so done with him😭finally!!” someone else commented, with another user adding, “Khloe has the I’m done look and I’m over you.”