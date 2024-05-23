“The Kardashians” Fans Are Accusing The Show Of Recycling The “Same Narrative” When It Comes To Khloé And Tristan After His Extended Appearance In The Season 5 Premiere Left Viewers Baffled

For a quick refresher, Khloé shares two kids with Tristan: True and Tatum. The now-ex-couple dated on and off for years since 2016, with Tristan repeatedly being accused of cheating — once even just days before Khloé gave birth to their first child, True.

Perhaps most infamously, Tristan was exposed for secretly fathering a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols, while he and Khloé were preparing to welcome their second baby via surrogate. It was later revealed that Tristan and Khloé were also quietly engaged at the time.