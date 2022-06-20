In their first joint public outing since that incredibly messy paternity scandal, exes Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were pictured out looking pretty cozy the day before Father’s Day.
As I’m sure you’re aware, Tristan admitted to welcoming a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols during his and Khloé’s relationship in a shocking Instagram statement shared in January.
He’d spent weeks denying that he was the father when Maralee had sued him for child support and pregnancy-related expenses, though ended up admitting not only that the child was his, but also that the pair had engaged in a months-long secret sexual affair.
“Now that a paternity test has been established I look forward to amicably raising [mine and Maralee’s] son,” he wrote on his Instagram story, before going on to add: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”
A few months later in May, Khloé revealed that Tristan hadn’t told her about the scandal before it was made public when the court documents were leaked in December, despite having spent months discussing his future — including marriage — with her.
“I find out with the rest of the world, which is the most offensive part,” she said on the Not Skinny But Not Fatpodcast on May 24. “I mean, all of it is fucked up, but, like, can there be a little respect? Could you have let me know before I find out on Daily Mail? That would be nice.”
She later dragged Tristan further for giving her no warning on his newfound paternity, with last week’s episode of The Kardashians, which had been filmed earlier this year, revealing Khloé’s raw reaction to the entire scandal.
“I’m not sure that there is one thing that hurts more than the other,” she said in a confessional. “Everything is an act of betrayal, everything is a lie, everything is manipulation. It’s deceit.”
“Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes,” she added. “Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not, and that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable.”
However, despite everything that has unfolded between the pair, Khloé has maintained that Tristan will always remain a part of her life for the sake of their 4-year-old daughter, True.
“We talk because of True,” she toldNSBNF host Amanda Hirsch when asked if she and Tristan were on speaking terms, before going on to explain that their daughter FaceTimes him every night.
“It’s just very cordial,” she said of their relationship as coparents. “There’s just not drama. To me, the facts are the facts. What are we continuously fighting about? What is there to talk about?”
Well, we’ve now received a rare glimpse at Khloé and Tristan’s “cordial” relationship, with the pair stepping out on Saturday, in their first joint public appearance since the paternity scandal.
In a series of paparazzi photos obtained by multipleoutlets and published on Sunday, the exes were seen with their daughter True in Calabasas as they reportedly joined several members of Khloé’s family for a cute pre-Father’s Day lunch.
Tristan could be seen walking alongside Kris in a bunch of the pictures, while he held True in his arms in some of the others.
However, fans were really caught off-guard by several snaps in particular, in which Tristan could be seen with his arms wrapped around Khloé as the pair stood beside an SUV.
Tristan appeared to squeeze Khloé’s arm as she leaned in and hugged him from the side, with the two seemingly helping True into the backseat of the car.
The photos were quick to pick up steam online, with some social media users speculating that Khloé and Tristan had rekindled their relationship, perhaps given that she’s taken him back after he cheated on her several times in the past.
But other fans believed that Khloé is simply set on maintaining a close relationship with her daughter’s father, whom she has repeatedly called a “great dad.”
“Do yall understand that co-parenting takes communication and understanding? Khloé just wants what’s best for True and I think having a discussion about where they stand on the family front is important. Don’t assume they’re just getting back together,” one person wrote.
“true had her first dance recital today and he went,” tweeted another, referring to the 4-year-old’s performance. “Then after she dropped true off with him at the parking lot and drove off ALONE? She gave him a one arm hug cos that’s the father of the child? He may be a BS partner but he’s a decent father according to her so they’re cool.”
Before long, Khloé entered the conversation herself to seemingly confirm that the family outing was nothing more than what it seemed, as she called the paparazzi out for releasing the eyebrow-raising photographs of her and Tristan in a move she deemed “calculated.”
Under a reposted picture of Khloé, Tristan, and True, the reality star wrote on Instagram: “Hummmm Very calculated of the paparazzi to not release photos of my other sisters and the fathers of their children Kim/Kanye Kylie/Trav.”
This was perhaps in response to the overwhelming amount of comments mocking Khloé for her public, cozy appearance with Tristan — something that she’s sadly faced for years.
Meanwhile, several fans were quick to question whether or not Tristan spent Father’s Day with his other children — including 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, and baby Theo with Maralee — given that recent reports claimed that he’s made no effort to meet the 6-month-old, and has no “immediate plans” to do so.
“Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life,” a source told Us Weekly on June 17. “He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings. He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”
And Maralee herself condemned the NBA player for his alleged absence in February, claiming through a representative that he’d “done nothing” to support Theo.
“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” the spokesperson said. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”
In light of this, fans questioned whether or not Tristan spent some time with his other children on Father’s Day. “Did Tristan Thompson spend Father's day lunch with his other baby mamas??” one person tweeted.
“@khloekardashian while you were out cozying up to Tristan for Father's Day, hopefully you reminded him that he also has 2 other kids,” wrote another.