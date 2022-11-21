Travis Barker Gave New Details About How He Overcame His Fear Of Flying By Jetting Off With Kourtney Kardashian And Revealed He Was “Trying To Get Out Of It” Just Hours Before
“I was trying to get out of it. She’s like, ‘I’m gonna spend the night with you. I’m staying the night with you and we’re gonna go to the airport,’” said Travis, who nearly died in a plane crash in 2008.
Travis and his friend Adam Goldstein were the only two passengers onboard the private jet who survived after it crashed during takeoff at an airport in South Carolina.
“The plane's on fire and my hands are on fire so I unbuckle my seat belt and I jump right into the jet, which holds all the fuel,” he later recalled. “I basically ignited my whole body in fire. I'm so soaked in jet fuel, there's nothing I can do to put the fire out.”
Travis ultimately spent 11 weeks in the hospital undergoing 27 surgeries after suffering third-degree burns on over half of his body. As a result, he wound up experiencing severe survivor's guilt and PTSD, and was unable to step foot on a plane for the next 13 years.
“I couldn’t walk down the street. If I saw a plane [in the sky], I was determined it was going to crash, and I just didn’t want to see it,” he said last May.
However, this changed in August 2021, when Travis took his first flight since surviving the crash along with Kourtney Kardashian, whom he’d started dating publicly early in 2021. He later praised her for being the one to help him overcome his fear.
“With you anything is possible,” he wrote alongside a sweet photo of them embracing in front of a jet.
Now reflecting on the momentous occasion during a new interview with GQ, Travis told the full story of how Kourtney helped him overcome his fear.
The interviewer firstly notes that Travis would listen to Kourtney gushing about all the beautiful places in the world that she’d traveled to, most of which, the drummer admitted, he’d “never even heard of.”
“She’s been everywhere beautiful in the world… that I’ve never even heard of,” Travis said. “I was like, ‘If you ever want me to fly with you, just tell me 8 to 10 hours before.’”
But when that day rolled around and Kourtney said she wanted him to fly with her, Travis was hesitant, and suggested that she spend the night at her home instead of his — something out of the ordinary for the couple.
“I was trying to get out of it,” Travis admitted. However, Kourtney saw right through this and refused to leave.
“She’s like, ‘I’m gonna spend the night with you. I’m staying the night with you and we’re gonna go to the airport,’” he recalled.
“She just knew, and she stuck by me and toughed it out. And it was the best flight. And I wasn’t scared once,” he added.
Lo and behold, this flight ended up being just the first of many, with Travis going on to jet off to places like Cabo, Venice, and Paris with Kourtney.
In fact, a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians documents one of Kourtney and Travis’s flights, with candid footage showing how she comforted him with a sweet prayer before their private jet took off.
In the heartwarming clip, Kourt and Travis — who were flying to Italy for preparation ahead of their wedding — held hands as she recited a prayer for him, while he appeared visibly uneasy.
And despite looking scared, Travis remained calm and closed his eyes as Kourtney held him and said: “Dear Lord Jesus. Please take us from LA to Italy safely. Please give us comfort and peace. May Angels sit on our wings of our plane in Jesus’s name. Amen.” Travis added, “Thank you, God, amen.”