Tony Hawk Is Selling Skateboards Infused With His Blood For $500 Each And It’s Sparked A Debate About The Condemnation Lil Nas X Received For His “Satan Shoes”

“People not having the satanic panic with Tony Hawk's blood skateboards like they did with Lil Nas X’s blood shoes is telling of how many view Black queer people.”

By Leyla Mohammed

Picture of Leyla Mohammed Leyla Mohammed BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on August 25, 2021, at 10:47 a.m. ET

This just in: Tony Hawk is selling skateboards infused with his blood.

The 53-year-old skateboarding legend just announced an eyebrow-raising collaboration with Liquid Death, a canned water company known for its tongue-in-cheek tagline “Murder Your Thirst,” for which he just became an ambassador.

Liquid Death Mountain Water @LiquidDeath

Yes, there is actually @tonyhawk’s real blood in these skateboards. And yes, we sterilized it first. Own your very own piece of the Birdman today. But act fast! There are only 100 of them. https://t.co/UlxFy0HLB1

Via Twitter: @LiquidDeath

According to Insider, Tony gave two vials of his own blood, which was mixed into the paint used on the skateboards. This means that the limited-edition rides are “infused with 100% real Tony Hawk,” as their slogan boasts.

In the new promotional video, Tony quips that he “recently became an ambassador for Liquid Death," but "didn’t read the fine print.”

youtube.com / Via youtube.com

“They’re gonna mix my blood into the paint and do a limited run of skateboards using my real blood in the graphics,” he explained.

Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

Tony added his blood-infused merch will take the connection he has with his fans to “a new level.”

Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

“This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks,” he said, as quoted by TMZ.

Fans of Birdman loved the concept, as the boards reportedly sold out in just 20 minutes.

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

According to Liquid Death’s website, 10% of the proceeds from the skateboards will go to both 5 Gyres, an environmental nonprofit dedicated to reducing plastic pollution, and Tony’s own organization, the Skatepark Project, which is committed to building skateparks in underserved communities.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images for Laureus

“I take pride in knowing that organizations fighting plastic pollution and creating skateparks worldwide will be supported through our efforts,” he shared.

Now, if a celebrity selling blood-infused merchandise rings a bell, you might remember that in March this year, rapper Lil Nas X made headlines after the release of his infamous “Satan Shoes.”

Rich Fury / Getty Images,,

The “Industry Baby” singer broke the internet when he announced that he was releasing limited-edition sneakers infused with a drop of blood in the soles in collaboration with MSCHF, a company behind a range of viral stunts, just before the release his music video for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).”

The shoes were very similar in style to Nike’s Air Max 97s, yet weren’t actually affiliated with the company.

Although the shoes reportedly sold out within a minute, Lil Nas X was at the center of public scrutiny for the collaboration and was repeatedly labeled “disrespectful.”

Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

Just hours after the shoes sold out, Nike issued a lawsuit asking the court to stop MSCHF from distributing the sneakers entirely. They were in fact recalled, as part of a later settlement agreement.

Many social media users expressed their outrage at Lil Nas’s collaboration, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who tweeted her opinion on the product.

Governor Kristi Noem @govkristinoem

Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it's "exclusive." But do you know what's more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul. We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win. https://t.co/m1k1YWFpuo

Via Twitter: @govkristinoem

Well, now, with Tony Hawk’s collaboration currently making the rounds, fans have quickly drawn a comparison between the blood-infused boards and Lil Nas’s past debacle, with many branding Tony’s latest stunt as him having “done a Lil Nas.”

youtube.com / Via youtube.com

While the majority of social media users now seem indifferent toward either collaboration, many are questioning the lack of condemnation of Tony’s boards, in light of the harsh abuse that Lil Nas X received.

KiiLO! 🌧🥀 ⁶⁶ˢⁱᶜᵏ @SADB0YKiiLO

so lil nas x can make custom sneakers with blood in them and there's outrage, but tony hawk can make skateboards with HIS OWN blood in the paint and somehow it's less of an issue??? yeah, makes perfect sense to me 😒 https://t.co/9mkOVU595S

Twitter: @SADB0YKiiLO / Via Twitter: @SADB0YKiiLO
La'Ron S. Readus @Readus_101

Oh, but when @LilNasX does it, it's a problem?

Twitter: @Readus_101 / Via Twitter: @Readus_101
charlotte 🦢🎀 @electriicmayhem

wait a damn minute so when lil nas x put a drop of “blood” in the bottom of a shoe, it was the worst thing possible but tony hawk is selling skateboards painted with a vial of his own actual blood in each paint job and that’s okay why am i not shocked

Twitter: @electriicmayhem / Via Twitter: @electriicmayhem
Denver Skeeters @denver_skeeters

Surely people are gonna treat this with just as much condemnation as the Lil Nas X shoes with a drop of blood each ??? 😇 Tony Hawk and Lil Nas are both delights and their art is sick

Twitter: @denver_skeeters / Via Twitter: @denver_skeeters

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Lil Nas X himself addressed the similarity by retweeting a report describing Tony’s blood-infused collaboration, and adding “Tony in his Lil Nas X era” — though this appears to have been deleted.

Buzzfeed News has reached out to spokespersons for Tony Hawk and Liquid Death for comment.

