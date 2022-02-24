If there’s one thing we know about Tom Holland, it’s that he does not shy away from showcasing his admiration of girlfriend Zendaya.
Between publicly praising her with heartfelt Instagramposts to visiting her on the Euphoria set “at least 30 times,” it’s safe to say that Tom has consistently proved himself to be Zendaya’s biggest supporter.
But, believe it or not, the Spider-Man actor may have just one-upped himself, as he apparently flew all the way to Italy to take Zendaya on a “surprise date night” this week.
If you didn’t know, Zendaya — who’s the face of a new Valentino campaign — has been out in Rome over the past few days, presumably in line with the new project. Meanwhile, Tom has been making a bunch of appearances in New York to promote his new movie, Uncharted.
Just days ago, in fact, he opened up about finding the press tours he goes on “really tiring” while on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “The press tours are tough,” he said. “It looks really glamorous, and it is very glamorous... [But] it’s really tiring.”
In spite of his self-proclaimed “busy” schedule, however, Tom seemingly put things on pause this week and jetted out to visit his girlfriend in Europe.
Fans learned of the cute “date night” when Francesco Panella, owner of renowned Italian restaurant Antica Pesa, shared a post thanking Tom for bringing Zendaya along to the spot.
A quick look at Francesco’s Instagram shows that he wrote, alongside a photo of himself with the couple, “Thank you @tomholland2013 for coming back again to @anticapesa for your surprise night with @zendaya & friends.”
But eagle-eyed fans noticed that the caption had actually been edited, with a chunk of the comments making reference to the original words.
As a result, a bunch of the comments under the post gushed about Tom’s sweet gesture.
“surprise date night?! aww,” one person wrote.
“WHAT-DATE??? DATEEEEEE,” another enthusiastic fan echoed.
“”SURPRISE" date night,” wrote one user.
Catching on to the tweaked caption, one person questioned: “did he [edit] out the “surprise date night” lmfao.” Another wrote, ”The way he keeps changing the caption.”
And although Francesco seemingly tried to retract his comment and keep the “surprise date night” under wraps, a report from ANSA quickly surfaced sharing several more details about the couple’s evening.
According to the site, Tom and Zendaya enjoyed tasting a series of refined “dishes of Roman cuisine” during their date night at the establishment.
Francesco told ANSA, “Tom already knew and appreciated us and wanted to come back with [his] girlfriend by making her a surprise [and] coming from New York.”
“We welcomed them for a nice tasting evening with our dishes,” he added, divulging that the couple were seated at a table for two near a fireplace.
As expected, the cute exchange quickly found its way to Twitter, with several fans chiming in to praise Tom’s heartfelt efforts.
“SURPRISE DATE NIGHT? YOU’RE TELLING ME TOM FLEW TO ROME TO SURPRISE ZENDAYA?” one tweet read that quickly went viral, receiving over 43,000 likes.
“tom holland flew from the states to rome after a work day to take zendaya on a surprise dinner to a place he likes…. ladies if he wants to he will,” one person wrote.
“tom did what now ??? he flew to rome to surprise zendaya omg how fucking romantic,” another echoed.
Many quickly noted that while Tom’s been caught up in a whirlwind promotional run for his latest projects, it’s unsurprising that he’d make time to see his girlfriend at any cost considering the huge rock she’s been in his life throughout their relationship.
Back in November, a month before Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters, Tom opened up about his career in an in-depth interview with GQ and specifically praised Zendaya for her impact on his well-being.
Speaking of his costar-turned-girlfriend, Tom said: “Having her in my life was so instrumental to my sanity. She is so good at being the role model for young guys and girls.”
Just a month later, the fan-favorite couple proved that their support goes both ways, with Tom revealing that he visited Zendaya numerous times on set while she was filming the challenging second season of HBO show Euphoria.
When questioned about potentially making a cameo in the show during an interview, Tom said: “I’ve been asking for this for a long time. And it hasn’t happened yet, and I’m very disappointed. I must have visited the set 30 times this season.”