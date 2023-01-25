If you missed it, Tim faced widespread criticism earlier this week after his former Home Improvement costar Pamela Anderson recalled an alleged disturbing incident that occurred on set.
Pamela, who was 23 at the time, claimed in her upcoming memoir, titled Love, Pamela, that Tim flashed his penis at her on her very first day on set.
“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” Pamela wrote in an excerpt obtained by Variety ahead of the book’s release on Jan. 31.
“He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath,” she claimed.
At the time, Pamela was widely known as a Playboy model, with her appearance on ABC’s Home Improvement being her first acting gig. She went on to claim that Tim said he’d flashed her because he wanted to get “even,” given that he’d seen her naked before.
“He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. ‘Now we’re even.’ I laughed uncomfortably,” she alleged.
Tim vehemently denied Pamela’s claim, telling Variety: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”
Days later, Pamela offered more insight into the alleged incident, telling Vanity Fair that she found the whole thing “surreal and uncomfortable.”
“This true story is just one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations I learned to navigate,” she said. “My book goes into how it made me feel over the course of my life and, in this case, my career. I have no ill will toward Tim. But like the rest, it should never have happened.”
“It was the first of many bizarre encounters where people felt they knew me enough to make absolute fools out of themselves,” she adds in her memoir, per Vanity Fair.
Pamela was met with an array of supportive messages from fans after making the claim, with many people rightfully pointing out that women weren’t able to comfortably speak out about such incidents back in the ’90s, when Home Improvement aired.
Now, not long after Pamela’s claim came to light, an old clip of Tim flashing another one of their Home Improvement costars — albeit in different circumstances — has resurfaced online.
The blooper in question features actor Patricia Richardson, who portrayed Tim’s wife on the show.
As Patricia’s character tells Tim’s that he looks “real sexy” in a kilt, she then appears visibly shocked as he suddenly lifts his kilt up and positions himself toward her, prompting the live studio audience to burst into fits of laughter.
Speaking of the blooper with TMZ this week, Patricia, now 71, clarified that Tim was “well dressed under there,” and explained that she was “shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts.”
Of course, it’s important to note that this exchange largely differs from Pamela’s, with the Baywatch star having claimed that Tim was completely naked — not to mention that it allegedly occurred backstage, and not in front of a live studio audience.
But nevertheless, several fans couldn’t help but question Tim’s actions as they reacted to the resurfaced clip of him and Patricia.
“Horrible!!!” one person wrote. “He obviously isn’t a Buzz Lightyear and more of a Woody. I believe Pamela Anderson,” said another.
Pointing out the difference between the two events, one person tweeted, “Flipping up a kilt he’s wearing with boxers on underneath while cameras are rolling is different than flashing ones penis at someone. Anyway, I BELIEVE PAMELA!”
Meanwhile, others urged Tim to apologize to both Pamela and Patricia. “I believe Pamela Anderson. He owes her and Patricia Richardson a public apology,” one tweet read.