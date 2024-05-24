The Latest “Kardashians” Episode Appeared To Feature An Extended Scene With Weight Loss Drugs “Fully On Display” In Scott Disick’s Fridge, And It’s Left Viewers “Shocked”

“I feel like it was planted there on purpose. They have full editing control,” one viewer wrote, while others pointed out that the apparent glimpse at the medication came right after Kris Jenner remarked that Scott has “lost a lot of weight.”

Viewers of The Kardashians have seemingly spotted weight loss drug Mounjaro in Scott Disick’s fridge in the latest episode.

If you keep up with the Hulu show, you’ll know that Scott’s weight has been a key focus of the series for some time now. Last season, the business mogul opened up about gaining “a lot of weight” because of his injuries sustained in his 2022 car crash.

Scott crashed his car in August 2022, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department concluding that speed was the sole cause of the collision.

In the old episode, which aired last October, Khloé rifled through Scott’s fridge and remarked, “You’re really living large these days.” He replied, “I've gained a lot of weight here because of my back,” with Khloé later noting in a confessional: “This is probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him.”

This scene was referenced in the Season 5 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired this week, after momager Kris Jenner pointed out that Scott has “lost a lot of weight.”

“There you are. Wow! Somebody’s lost a lot of weight,” Kris said as she greeted Scott before adding, “You look great.”

Kris continued in a confessional, “Scott looks great. And I know that he's really struggled the last year or so.”

The scene cut to Khloé once again looking through Scott’s fridge before making a point of how “healthy” everything was.

The camera then focused on the inside of Scott’s fridge, which appeared to feature two boxes of Mounjaro — a drug approved by the FDA to help “improve blood sugar (glucose) in adults with type 2 diabetes.”

The boxes of medication remained clearly in shot throughout the rest of the scene, and it wasn’t long before eagle-eyed viewers drew attention to them on TikTok.

In one popular video, which has over 850,000 views, a user notes that she’s “shocked” that the medication was “fully on display” in Scott’s fridge. Soon enough, several fans began speculating that the boxes of Mounjaro were not left visible by accident — especially given that the scene was heavily centered around Scott’s weight loss to begin with.

“I feel like it was planted there on purpose. They have full editing control,” one person commented. “This was 100% done on purpose for us to see,” someone else echoed.

You can watch this episode for yourself now on Hulu or Disney+.

