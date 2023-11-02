From Kris Jenner’s struggle to connect with her grandkids, to Kim opening up about how North West prefers Kanye’s parenting to hers, the latest episode of The Kardashians was more candid than ever.
Kourtney, we all feel the way you and P feel. I’m triggered seeing Tristan on this show #TheKardashians— Sam (@samaresa) November 2, 2023
This manager meeting @khloekardashian is having on camera is draaaama and EXACTLY what we want to see as viewers. Bring us the REAL in reality. #TheKardashians @hulu— stephanie (@estephaniiaa_) November 2, 2023
