Multiple outlets quickly reported that Mary had shaded her costar with her remark about understanding fans’ skepticism, prompting Christine to publicly respond with a pointed Instagram comment days later. “Imagine having to use made up rumours about your cast members for clout because no one even cares about what goes on in your own life. #cantrelate,” she wrote.

Now reflecting on the public spat, Mary said that her comment had been “totally taken out of context,” before explaining that she’d actually intended to compliment Christine.

“There was something in the press that had to do with something I said [where] I was actively trying to give a compliment to Christine,” she said.

“I did see that a lot of people were saying she faked her pregnancy, stuff like that. And I said, ‘I can see why people would say this,’ because she was immediately back to [her figure]. And I was like, ‘I get it, how many people can actually do that?’” she explained.

Mary continued, “I wasn’t saying it in a way of like, ‘Oh she faked it.’ I was saying, ‘I mean, I can see why people would say that,’ because she’s got great genes. Whether or not we get along every day, she’s blessed. It’s mind-blowing, honestly. But I mean, good for her!”

“That’s the only thing really that got totally taken out of context,” she said. “And I saw that she responded in a negative way. I didn’t say anything. That wasn’t my intent whatsoever. I was actually giving a compliment.”

Going on to reflect on her and her costars' consistent habit of speaking publicly about one another in the media, Mary admitted that the comments tend to add fuel to the fire when there's already an issue at play.