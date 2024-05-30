Before Falling For Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez Revealed She Planned To Adopt A Child At Age 35 As A Single Mom

As you might be aware, Selena is currently in a relationship with musician Benny Blanco.
The pair went public with their romance back in December when Selena responded to several fans who’d commented on the subject. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote under one post.
Selena was publicly single for years before she and Benny got together. She dated The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, for a brief 10 months back in 2017, and before that, she was embroiled in a years-long, on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber.
Now, Selena has opened up about her period of being single, telling Time that she “really got used to” being “alone.”
“I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it,” she said. “A lot of people are afraid of being alone, and I probably tortured myself in my head for, like, two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it.”
Selena went on to share, “I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone.” She also added that her boyfriend, Benny, is “not going anywhere any time soon.”
Speaking a little further about her romance with Benny, Selena said, “It just happens when you least expect it… It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”
Appearing on The Howard Stern Show on May 14, Benny noted that his “next goal” is to become a parent. “I have a ton of God kids; I’ve got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids,” he said.
When host Howard asked, “You want to have kids with Selena? Have you told her you want to have kids yet?” Benny replied, “It’s always a topic of conversation to me every day.”