In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the growing tensions between the entire Kar-Jenner family and Scott Disick reached new heights.
Over the past few weeks, the Hulu reality series has documented things getting increasingly awkward between Scott and the others as his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker’s relationship has progressed.
For some context, Scott has been a key part of the Kar-Jenners’ innermost circle for over a decade, ever since he began dating Kourtney in 2006 — before their former E! Reality show, Keeping Up with The Kardashians, had even begun.
But Scott and Kourtney’s on-again, off-again relationship was dogged by his issues with alcohol and substance abuse, as well as infidelity.
They ended up calling it quits for good in 2015, but remained great friends and amicable coparents of their three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.
And the Kardashians have wholly accepted Scott as one of their own, with the business mogul often expressing how he sees them as his only family after both of his parents died.
But ever since Kourtney’s current relationship with her now-fiancé Travis has gotten more and more serious, things have gotten noticeably awkward between Scott and the rest of the group, who’ve constantly had to anticipate how he’s been coping.
Scott, who had previously expressed his hopes of rekindling things with Kourt, took the news of her new romance incredibly hard. When the pair got engaged, he snarkily said that Travis was “in for a lot of work,” while expressing his annoyance at not being invited to the grand proposal. He even shadily questioned whether or not he’d be included in their wedding during last week’s episode of The Kardashians.
And in this week’s instalment, Scott directly calls out the family — namely matriarch Kris Jenner — for seemingly excluding him from family events.
It all begins when the duo go out to lunch at a small diner. After a brief few seconds of small talk, things get awkward when Kris jokes that the family were going to call their new show The Disicks instead of The Kardashians — prompting Scott to question his current involvement in their lives altogether.
“We were gonna call [our new show] The Disicks,” she quips, before Scott jumps in: “But then you felt like you don’t invite me to half the shit you do anymore anyway, so why call it The Disicks?”
After an uncomfortable pause, Kris attempts to ease the tension as she says: “I invited you to lunch for my birthday!” But Scott remains unconvinced, questioning back: “This is our birthday lunch? This is not your birthday lunch.”
Kris, who has a huge grin on her face, continues to toy with this narrative. Scott calls her out for “lying,” saying: “This is not a proper place you would go to celebrate one’s birthday. Especially not your glamorous ass. What’s going on, any birthday party?”
Awkwardly, Kris replies: “Um, not really a birthday party. No grandkids, but a few of my kids are gonna come over — they haven’t seen the house at all.”
Scott bluntly questions, “Is that a party?” Now changing tune, Kris says: “Well, like, dinner. We’re gonna have dinner.”
Looking visibly annoyed, Scott asks when this “dinner” is set to take place. Kris tells him “on Friday,” to which he replies, “Nobody told me.”
Clearly attempting to explain herself, Kris says: “Well, I don’t know. I feel like I’m cheating on Kourtney,” before Scott interjects and asks: “Why? Why would I not come over? You told me I was your blood-related son when my parents died.”
Kris looks taken aback and says, “I still feel the same way.” Scott replies, “You obviously don’t.”
“If you wanna come hang out, come hang out. It isn’t something where I really have invited anybody to a party,” she says, while explaining in a confessional that she’s hurt by the situation at play because of how close she and Scott are.
“You’re obviously doing something and you’re embarrassed to keep it from me,” Scott yells at Kris, who maintains that she’s “not doing anything.”
Still unconvinced, Scott goes on to ask about the specifics of the apparently quiet dinner. When he questions if there’ll be a chef, Kris smiles as she says, “Kind of,” before disclosing that she’s actually hired service from high-end restaurant Nobu.
“I don’t know how Kris is tryna push this past me as ‘not a party.’ I mean, first it starts as, ‘it’s a house tour,’” Scott says in a confessional, mimicking Kris. “Then it turns into a catered meal by one of the fanciest restaurants in the world.”
“It sounds like the fucking Oscars,” he goes on. “And you’re trying to take me to lunch at Maria’s for a chopped salad? What am I, chopped liver?!”
Kris eventually tells Scott that if he and Travis are “cool,” she’s glad to have him attend her birthday dinner. Clearly offended by the remark, Scott hits back: “We’re fine. For me to hear that you are having a little soirée and you don’t think to invite me makes me feel like complete shit. I love you, but how did you think I would feel?”
At this point, Kris seems impatient with Scott and insists that he needs to “grow up.” She says in a confessional: “Kourtney met her soulmate. That’s gotta be hard for Scott to absorb. But I never expected him to be so angry and wound up over this. He just needs to grow up and be a little more mature.”
Going on to reject Kris’s late invite, Scott expresses that he doesn’t want to go somewhere that he’s “not wanted,” ultimately calling the whole thing “mean.”
“Could you imagine if I singled you out? It’s just mean,” he says. Kris retorts, “I don’t have a mean bone in my body,” to which Scott hits back, “You do!”
After an extensive pause, Kris says: “Wow. That’s shady,” before the cameras cut to the next scene of the episode.
In spite of the incredibly awkward argument, Scott does in fact show up to Kris’s birthday dinner. Also in attendance are Kris’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Travis, and close family friends, like Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.
Scott, Kourtney, and Travis do engage in very short and swift conversation during the evening. Things get slightly uncomfortable when the couple display some of their infamous PDA beside the dinner table, in clear view of an awkward-looking Scott.
Reacting to the pair, Scott simply says in a confessional: “[Kourtney] found someone. I’m happy for her. She’s got a man that loves her, and she deserves it. Because there were so many years that I didn’t put her first.”
But while the dinner does go pretty smoothly, things get heated once again later in the episode, when Scott, Kris, and Kendall Jenner once again discuss his involvement in their events.
Kendall, who came to Scott’s defense in last week’s episode, immediately expresses her love for him. “I love Scott. I mean, I’ve known him since I was a baby, since I was a kid, since they started dating, since before our show started,” she says in a confessional. “Scott is my brother. Like, we’re basically blood at this point.”
“It would be very weird if he wasn’t a part of our family, and I don’t think there’s ever gonna be a day where he’s not a part of our family in some capacity,” she says.
But things take a sour turn when Scott asks Kris and Kendall if he’s invited to their upcoming Thanksgiving plans, throwing some not-so-subtle shade in the process.
“What’s going on for Thanksgiving? Did I get banned from that yet?” he says.
After explaining that he is in fact invited, Kris further expresses her frustration in a confessional, accusing Scott of playing the “victim.”
“Sometimes Scott can play a bit of a victim, and I feel like that’s what’s happening here right now,” she says. “I just want everybody to be happy, but don’t put me in the middle.”
Scott then turns to Kendall and asks why she didn’t invite him to her birthday dinner, which she explains was “very intimate” with just “15 people.” Adding that the quiet event was initially just going to involve all of her friends, Kendall tells Scott that he wasn’t invited because she didn’t want to make it “uncomfortable” for Kourtney, who did attend.
The two go back and forth in a heated debate about who’s in the right. Scott — who repeatedly speaks over Kendall — maintains that she should’ve at least reached out to him with an invite or a heads up.
“You’re right, I should’ve texted you. But I’ve been the one to have that attitude about it the entire time,” she says, before adding that she’s “sorry” to Scott for prioritizing Kourtney’s feelings over his.
However, Scott continues to talk over her and doesn’t seem to accept her apology all too well. Eventually, Kendall storms off, telling him that she’s “so over this shit.”
So, it’s safe to say that things ended on a pretty explosive note.
And it looks like next week’s episode will explore the aftermath of the tense argument, with a short snippet teasing the conversations that followed.
“Nobody wants to deal with anything in this family,” he tells Kris. Kendall also appears to confront Scott about the spat, telling him that he “immediately attacked” her.
You can watch the latest episode of The Kardashians now on Hulu or Disney+ internationally. The next episode will be released on May 18.
Leyla Mohammed a is Celebrity News Fellow for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.