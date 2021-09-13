Britney Spears’ Fiancé, Sam Asghari, Responded To Concerns Over Whether She’ll Get A Prenup After They Announced Their Engagement And Fans Urged Britney To Protect Her Assets
Sam shared a tongue-in-cheek response after people — including Octavia Spencer — left comments urging Britney to get a prenup after the pair announced their engagement on Instagram Sunday.
ICYMI, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged!
The longtime couple broke the internet on Sunday when they shared adorable Instagram posts announcing the news of their engagement, with Britney captioning hers: “I can’t fucking believe it !!!!!!” accompanied by a bunch of ring and heart emojis.
It’s safe to say that fans of the pair — who first made their relationship public back in 2017 — were thrilled to hear the news, leaving an array of supportive comments under the announcement posts, and further expressing their joy on Twitter.
A bunch of celebrities also shared their own messages of support, including one of Britney’s long-term close friends, Paris Hilton. Commenting directly under Britney’s post, The Simple Life star wrote: “Congratulations love!! So happy for you! Welcome to the club!”
However, not all of the commentary around the pair’s engagement was as congratulatory. Britney and Sam also faced tons of tweets and comments from fans urging the “Toxic” singer — who has been divorced twice — to get a prenuptial agreement in order to protect her assets.
One of these comments in particular, which certainly took fans by surprise, was from none other than Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer.
“Make him sign a prenup,” Octavia wrote in her comment — which has currently received over 20,000 likes.
Well, hours later, Sam took to his Instagram story to address the numerous concerns with a tongue-in-cheek response.
Sam wrote, “Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup! Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection incase she dumps me one day,” alongside a couple of laughing emojis.
Sam’s lighthearted response echoes some sarcastic remarks he made to the paparazzi almost two months ago, when he denied past rumors that he and Britney were engaged at the time. So ultimately, it seems that everything has come full circle.
What’s more, the recent news of Britney and Sam’s engagement comes three months after she expressed concern about not being able to get married under the terms of her conservatorship, in an emotional court hearing in June.
At the time, the singer claimed in court that her conservatorship agreement — which has seen her life and finances legally controlled by her father and lawyers since 2008 — was robbing her of making life-changing personal decisions, such as getting married or having more children.
“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she said. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have a (IUD) inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant.”
“I wanted to take the [IUD] out so I could start trying to have another baby,” she continued. “But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have … any more children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”
And while Britney has been in a longtime battle for freedom from the conservatorship, things appear to have taken a turn last week when her father, Jamie Spears, suddenly filed to end the agreement after years of insisting that it was necessary to have in place — something that her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called “a legal victory for Britney Spears.”
Documents from the latest court hearing stated that Britney’s circumstances have changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”
And, according to the filings, Jamie believes Britney is now “entitled” to have the Court “seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.”
-
