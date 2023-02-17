CelebrityRyan ReynoldsRyan Reynolds Gave A Very Honest Update About How He And Blake Lively Have Been Coping Since Welcoming Their Fourth Child, And He Joked That Their House Is Like A “Zoo”“Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it.”By by Leyla MohammedBuzzFeed News StaffPosted 21 hours agoTwitterFacebookLink ICYMI: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their fourth child! Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for American Cinematheque Blake caused a stir on Sunday when she dropped a not-so-subtle hint that she’d given birth — roughly five months after publicly revealing that she was pregnant. Gilbert Carrasquillo Sharing a photo of herself, Ryan, and his mom, Tammy Reynolds, Blake — whose baby bump was pretty obviously missing — noted that she’d “been busy.” View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @blakelively And shortly after, Page Six confirmed that the pair had in fact welcomed their newborn. Raymond Hall / GC Images Now, Ryan himself has offered an update on how Blake and their three kids — 3-year-old Betty, 6-year-old Inez, and 8-year-old James — have been doing since their fourth arrival. Todd Williamson / E! Entertainment / NBC via Getty Images Making an appearance on CNBC's Power Lunch this week, Ryan appeared to be sitting in a kitchen as he joined virtually to discuss the network’s annual stock draft. Power Lunch @PowerLunch Presenting the 2022 CNBC Stock Draft Champions: @VancityReynolds and @weareMNTN's Mark Douglas They join to talk why they chose Netflix and Ford in the draft, recap the ads and marketing landscape after The Super Bowl, and other business ventures they're involved in 07:55 PM - 13 Feb 2023 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @PowerLunch Toward the end of the conversation, Ryan was asked about the reports that Blake had given birth, which he confirmed were true. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @blakelively “We didn’t make a birth announcement. We just posted a photo, and the media did what it does,” he said. CNBC Ryan went on to share that he, Blake, and their kids are “doing fantastic.” View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @blakelively “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic,” he said. CNBC But, like all new parents will understand, Ryan revealed that his and Blake’s house is pretty hectic at the moment. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @blakelively “It’s a zoo over here,” he joked, before referencing the fact that he was sitting in his kitchen. “I mean, this is my office. To be honest, I’ll probably spend the rest of my life in here.” CNBC In spite of this, however, Ryan assured viewers that he and Blake have things under control — namely due to their extensive experience raising little ones. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @vancityreynolds “If we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble,” he quipped. CNBC “Look, we wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it,” he added. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @vancityreynolds Ryan did not disclose the baby’s sex, name, or any other information — though he did admit last November that he was hoping for another girl. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @vancityreynolds Revealing that he and Blake “never find out” the sex of the baby ahead of its birth, Ryan said on the Today show, “I know girls, so I’m kind of hoping that.” Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images Well, if and when Ryan eventually does disclose the baby’s sex, we’ll be sure to keep you updated. Congrats to Blake and Ryan! Topics in this articleRyan ReynoldsBlake LivelyLeyla MohammedBuzzFeed News StaffLeyla Mohammed a is Celebrity News Fellow for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.Contact Leyla Mohammed at leyla.mohammed@buzzfeed.com.Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here