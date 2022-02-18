Rihanna Has Sparked A Conversation Around “Beauty Standards” During Pregnancy After Straying Away From Stereotypical “Maternity Clothes” And She’s Receiving Tons Of Praise From Fans

“Usually when I’m on the red carpet, my tummy’s a little big. It’s a problem.”

Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed News Staff

Last month, Rihanna broke the internet after announcing that she was pregnant with her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s first child.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The couple revealed they were expecting with a joint photo shoot in New York on Jan. 31, which saw Rihanna’s floor-length coat unbuttoned to reveal her baby bump covered in nothing but jewels.

Gotham / GC Images

Over the next few weeks, the singer continued to make a bunch of public appearances with her bump on display, including on the red carpet at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles last Friday.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

During the night, Rihanna — who wore a shredded green backless top — opened up about embracing her body during pregnancy, after previously feeling insecure over exposing her stomach.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“Usually when I’m on the red carpet, my tummy’s a little big. It’s a problem,” she told Terri Seymour of her insecurities before pregnancy.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Terri replied jokingly, “Now you don't have to hide it,” to which Rihanna responded, “Crop top season, let it all out.”

Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Much like at the Fenty Beauty event, Rihanna’s outfits throughout her pregnancy have strayed far from stereotypical “maternity clothes.”

Opting for tighter and more revealing outfits, Rihanna has continually ensured that her bump — which she’s also often accessorized — is on display.

Taylor Hill / WireImage

And while Rihanna isn’t the first celebrity to openly embrace her baby bump during pregnancy, fans have taken to social media to praise her “liberating” approach.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“Rihanna is def giving me flower child with an edge by walking around with pregnant stomach exposed and I love it… I am sure it feels very liberating for her,” tweeted one person.

🌚 @__xTheChosenOne

Rihanna is def giving me flower child with an edge by walking around with pregnant stomach exposed and I love it… I am sure it feels very liberating for her 😍🥺

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @__xTheChosenOne

“one thing about rihanna - she's GOING to show that bump and i love it,” another user wrote.

s • @stefanbertin

one thing about rihanna - she's GOING to show that bump ☝🏾 and i love it

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @stefanbertin

“Rihanna’s maternity outfits are FUCKING FIRE,” one fan added, alongside four photos of her various fashionable looks. “Rihanna is SLAYING with her baby bump,” read another tweet.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

Many fans have even credited the Fenty Beauty founder with “inspiring” people, pregnant or otherwise, to embrace their bodies “at all stages.”

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime

“Rihanna’s consistent rejection of maternity clothes is inspiring,” one tweeted.

▪️▫️▪️ @JaszeeB

Rihanna’s consistent rejection of maternity clothes is inspiring. Belly out always. 😂 https://t.co/Mnem3VwBoM

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @JaszeeB

“Rihanna inspiring women to embrace their bodies in ALL stages is a beautiful thing,” another added.

BrettBrett @NappyRhetoric

@Return2Mars Rihanna inspiring women to embrace their bodies in ALL stages is a beautiful thing. That being said everyone does not have to do it. If you don’t want to then don’t. It’s that simple.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @NappyRhetoric

“I think more pregnant women should show skin like Rihanna,” read one tweet, which received over 56,000 likes in agreement.

Tracee Ellis Sauce @Return2Mars

I think more pregnant women should show skin like Rihanna

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Return2Mars

And several users went so far as to honor Rihanna for “redefining maternity fashion” as a result of her “bold” and “daring” clothing choices.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman

But, while Rihanna’s supposed new style has been receiving tons of praise, some fans pointed out that her looks are no different to those she’s worn throughout her career.

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Fans of the star will know that as a renowned style icon and fashion industry mogul, Rihanna has long been dressing in revealing and striking outfits.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

However, it seems that Rihanna is now using her striking approach to fashion to subvert the expectations of traditional pregnancy style.

Karwai Tang / WireImage

“i feel like rihanna has beeen dressing like this , y’all just view maternity wear a specific way . like you’re looking at the bump and not the actual clothes,” one person tweeted.

tswanajawn @oneeleng_

i feel like rihanna has beeen dressing like this , y’all just view maternity wear a specific way . like you’re looking at the bump and not the actual clothes ..

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @oneeleng_

Another user echoed, “Can we just appreciate @rihanna a bit more for showing us that pregnant women are not restricted to maternal attire and you CAN show your belly (and titties) freely and unapologetically during this time.”

cma @_carmyy

Can we just appreciate @rihanna a bit more for showing us that pregnant women are not restricted to maternal attire and you CAN show your belly (and titties) freely and unapologetically during this time.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @_carmyy

And while it may seem obvious that pregnant people are free to wear whatever they wish, it's pretty rare for celebrities to expose their baby bumps in the public eye.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

In fact, historically, many stars making public appearances during pregnancy have taken to the red carpet in longer dresses and looser fits, often avoiding showing their bumps at all.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian’s famous 2013 Met Gala dress, Beyonce’s one-shouldered gown at the 2011 MTV VMAs, and Jennifer Lawrence’s recent floor-length number at the Don’t Look Up premiere are just a few examples of outfits that — while certainly embracing the form of the pregnant body — have covered baby bumps entirely from view on the red carpet.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Steve Granitz / WireImage
Mike Coppola / Getty Images

But with Rihanna doing things differently and refusing to hide her bump, fans have praised her for “setting trends” and reworking the current beauty standards in play for pregnant people — which is only to be expected, given that she’s previously enlisted several pregnant models to walk in her Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Presley Ann / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Meanwhile, another celebrity who’s straying away from age-old stereotypes at the moment is Shay Mitchell, who’s expecting her second child with partner Matte Babel.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Since announcing her pregnancy, Shay has stepped out with her baby bump — also accessorized — on full display, receiving praise for her nonconforming approach.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Shay has also openly embraced parenthood in different ways. Back in 2019, following her first pregnancy, she was commended by fans for sharing a picture of herself breastfeeding her little girl.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

The stunning photograph of Shay and her son captioned “Breast friends” was quickly flooded with an array of supportive comments.

“This is absolutely wonderful. Breastfeeding needs to be more accepted as norms of life. Bravo for putting this beautiful image out in the world,” wrote one Instagram user. “To the ppl saying cover up and put the cameras away... breastfeeding is a completely normal thing,” another echoed.

instagram.com

FINCEN FILES

THE INVESTIGATION THAT CHANGED THE BANKING INDUSTRY

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

READ NOW