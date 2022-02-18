But, while Rihanna’s supposed new style has been receiving tons of praise, some fans pointed out that her looks are no different to those she’s worn throughout her career.
Fans of the star will know that as a renowned style icon and fashion industry mogul, Rihanna has long been dressing in revealing and striking outfits.
However, it seems that Rihanna is now using her striking approach to fashion to subvert the expectations of traditional pregnancy style.
“i feel like rihanna has beeen dressing like this , y’all just view maternity wear a specific way . like you’re looking at the bump and not the actual clothes,” one person tweeted.
Another user echoed, “Can we just appreciate @rihanna a bit more for showing us that pregnant women are not restricted to maternal attire and you CAN show your belly (and titties) freely and unapologetically during this time.”
And while it may seem obvious that pregnant people are free to wear whatever they wish, it's pretty rare for celebrities to expose their baby bumps in the public eye.
In fact, historically, many stars making public appearances during pregnancy have taken to the red carpet in longer dresses and looser fits, often avoiding showing their bumps at all.
Kim Kardashian’s famous 2013 Met Gala dress, Beyonce’s one-shouldered gown at the 2011 MTV VMAs, and Jennifer Lawrence’s recent floor-length number at the Don’t Look Up premiere are just a few examples of outfits that — while certainly embracing the form of the pregnant body — have covered baby bumps entirely from view on the red carpet.
But with Rihanna doing things differently and refusing to hide her bump, fans have praised her for “setting trends” and reworking the current beauty standards in play for pregnant people — which is only to be expected, given that she’s previously enlisted several pregnant models to walk in her Savage X Fenty fashion show.
Meanwhile, another celebrity who’s straying away from age-old stereotypes at the moment is Shay Mitchell, who’s expecting her second child with partner Matte Babel.
Since announcing her pregnancy, Shay has stepped out with her baby bump — also accessorized — on full display, receiving praise for her nonconforming approach.
Shay has also openly embraced parenthood in different ways. Back in 2019, following her first pregnancy, she was commended by fans for sharing a picture of herself breastfeeding her little girl.
The stunning photograph of Shay and her son captioned “Breast friends” was quickly flooded with an array of supportive comments.
“This is absolutely wonderful. Breastfeeding needs to be more accepted as norms of life. Bravo for putting this beautiful image out in the world,” wrote one Instagram user. “To the ppl saying cover up and put the cameras away... breastfeeding is a completely normal thing,” another echoed.
Leyla Mohammed a is Celebrity News Fellow for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.