Kanye West is facing an onslaught of criticism following his release of a concerning music video for recent track “Eazy,” which features rapper The Game.
In the clay stop-motion video, a cartoon replica of Kanye (who legally changed his name to Ye) is shown disturbingly harming a figure reminiscent of Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson — who’s currently dating his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
The release comes after Ye’s recent heap of derogatory Instagram posts labeling Pete “garbage,” “trash,” and “a dickhead,” all of which were shared while the rapper attempted to rekindle things with Kim, who filed for divorce from him just over a year ago.
It was around the time that Kim and Pete started dating in late October, that Ye began berating the actor with harsh messages online, notably coining the nickname “Skete.” He was ultimately called out by Kim — according to alleged texts that he leaked — for compromising Pete’s safety after encouraging his followers to scream “Kimye forever” in his face if they saw him out in public.
And Ye later bragged about running Pete off Instagram when the comedian’s new account mysteriously disappeared from the platform following a barrage of abusive comments from calling him “Skete” and telling him to “find God.”
But things only appear to have gone from bad to worse, following the release of Ye's new music video on Wednesday.
The eerie video depicts a caricature-like figure of Ye throwing a bag over the head of a cartoon Pete, before transporting a tied-up body in a horrific kidnapping.
Ye’s replica goes on to drag the body across the floor and bury it from the neck-down, leaving just the bag-covered head in view. The captive’s face is then unveiled, revealing the Pete-like figure trapped underground.
The animated Ye then tosses a bunch of plant seeds over Pete, which later leads to roses sprouting from his head.
Even more distressingly, Ye also appears holding the cartoon’s severed head in hand at one point in the video, while he raps about beating “Pete Davidson’s ass.” While doing so, Ye cradles and even strokes the decapitated head.
At the end of the clip, Ye makes a pointed reference to Pete with an unnerving message displayed onscreen.
“EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER EXCEPT SKETE,” reads the short passage of text, with the word “SKETE” crossed out and replaced with “YOU KNOW WHO” — a clear jab at singer Billie Eilish, following a public spat Ye instigated with her last month.
“JK HE’S FINE,” reads the final frame, which only appears for a brief second before the video comes to an end.
Interestingly, the alarming video was released just hours after Kim had finally been declared legally single in court, following a tumultuous legal battle with Ye amid their divorce.
Kim had spent months attempting to have her official status changed to single, with court documents obtained by BuzzFeed News in December indicating that Ye had been “non-responsive” to her requests.
In fact, just weeks ago, Ye reportedly dismissed Kim’s request to move forward with the divorce proceedings, all while he publicly begged for her back and continued to refer to her as his wife.
So, when news broke yesterday that Kim had been granted her legally single status in what’s been described as a huge victory for the mogul, many were disheartened to see Ye’s music video released just hours afterward.
“Kim Kardashian has been declared legally single and in response Kanye uploads a stop motion music video of him KIDNAPPING and DECAPITATING Pete Davidson?????? This is abuse,” one tweeted.
And unsurprisingly, fans’ concern for Pete is now at an all-time high following the release of the video, with many urging the actor to consider taking legal action against Ye out of fear for his safety.
“If I were Pete I would get a restraining order on him ASAP, it’s BEEN weird, but this is a whole new level,” one person tweeted.
“I hope Kim and Pete use this in court to get restraining orders against Kanye,” another wrote under a clip of the music video.
“Kanye West is so fucking embarassing. I hope Pete Davidson is gonna sue his ass for harassment,” a third echoed.
Several fans went on to share kind words of support toward Pete while bringing his mental health into view too, noting that he, like Ye, deals with Bipolar Disorder, as well as Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and a history of suicidal thoughts.
“pete davidson deserves so much better. i really hope he’s doing okay right now, safe and healthy,” one person wrote.
“I’m sorry but it’s incredibly annoying that everyone’s ignoring the fact Pete also deals with BPD and things like that video can send you spiralling,” another noted.
“Pete literally has spoken about having BPD and being suicidal, does Kanye not have a team that needs to approve this shit? They’re literally exploiting one mentally ill man (Kanye) to upset another (Pete) all for some clout,” wrote a third.
“Quit saying Kanye’s behaviour is harmless, that he wouldn’t actually hurt Pete. He is continuously harassing and threatening a guy with BPD, depression & anxiety with a history of suicidal thoughts. THAT is harmful,” one tweeted.
With all this in mind, fans were extremely concerned for the actor’s well-being on Wednesday night, with “Pete Davidson” trending across Twitter for hours after the music video’s release.
Meanwhile, Ye fans began reacting to the video over on Instagram. While some didn't seem fazed by the visuals, several took to the comments to voice their concerns and tell the rapper that this is “too much.”
“Bro. This too much,” one user wrote. “Wtf Kanye,” another person said.
Making note of the horrific acts displayed in the video, one fan commented: “KANYE REALLY JUST DROPPED A VIDEO KILLING SKETE.” Another alarmed user echoed: “Someone [needs to] stop this man before he commit a crime.”
Some fans went on to liken Ye’s video to “a hate crime,” before highlighting that the message especially doesn’t bode well for his and Kim's attempts to coparent their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
In fact, many users expressed their concern for Kim and Ye’s kids — who are between the ages of 2 and 8 years old — and maintained that the rapper’s harmful content will likely be seen by his children in the future.
“This doesn't seem healthy and safe at all. Not for Kim, the kids or Pete. Especially not Kanye himself,” one person wrote.
“What kind of message is this sending to his kids,” another questioned.
One fan tweeted, “As a father of four children, [Ye’s] behaviour is shameful. Mental health issues shouldn’t be weaponised to excuse his actions.”
