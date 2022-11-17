Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Seemingly Confirmed Their Romance After Being Photographed Looking Incredibly Cozy Outside Her Apartment On His Birthday

“The devil works hard but Pete Davidson works harder.”

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed News Staff

By now, you might have heard the buzz surrounding Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

The pair were first apparently spotted getting cozy in New York, according to celebrity gossip site DeuxMoi, who heard from an anonymous tip.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

“CANT BELIEVE IM SAYING THIS,” the user wrote. “EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE IN BROOKLYN TOGETHER. HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLLL.”

Jose Perez / GC Images

The tip also claimed that Pete’s hands were “allll over” Emily, and that the two were “clearly hooking up.”

deuxmoi @deuxmoiworld

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @deuxmoiworld

Then, several sources fueled the speculation even further as they claimed that Pete and Emily had been “talking for a couple months.”

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this week, adding that the duo are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Another insider told E! News that the pair have been on “a few dates” in New York, and that they have a lot of “flirtatious chemistry.”

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

And considering that Pete has very recently split from Kim Kardashian and that Emily has just gotten divorced from Sebastian Bear-McClard, people quickly began to speculate that the two singles were in fact dating.

sash @stoshala

I’m calling it now - emily ratajkowski and pete davidson are going to start dating by the end of the year

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @stoshala

Lo and behold, Pete and Emily have now all but confirmed the ongoing rumors themselves after being spotted looking incredibly cozy in brand-new pictures that were reportedly taken outside her apartment, per the Daily Mail.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In one of the photos, the pair appear smitten as they hug each other closely; in another, Pete looks overjoyed as he gazes at Emily. And yes, people are losing it.

Tyja / T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

“I JUST FELL TO MY KNEES,” one Twitter user wrote alongside the new photos.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

“The devil works hard but Pete Davidson works harder,” another quipped, seemingly referencing his famous dating history of some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

But what makes the interaction all the more cute is the fact that it all took place on Pete’s birthday.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The comedian turned 29 on Nov. 16, with his mom, Amy Davidson, sharing a sweet Instagram post in his honor to mark the occasion.

Paul Morigi / Getty Images

“Happiest birthday to you Peter! We love you and you have made us laugh since the day you were born! Have the best day!!”

So, it seems entirely plausible that the pair had been celebrating his birthday, fueling rumors that they’re an item even further.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Interestingly, as Pete and Emily’s apparent romance came to fruition, an old clip of her gushing about his appeal went viral on social media.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Exactly a year ago, in November 2021, both Emily and Pete appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers in separate segments. And during her airtime, Emily made a huge point of explaining why Pete is so attractive.

John Lamparski / WireImage,

“I feel like only other men feel [confused by Pete’s appeal]. I feel like guys are like, ‘Wow, what’s this guy got?’” she said. “I mean he seems super charming, he’s vulnerable, he’s lovely, his fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good. He’s great!”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Talk about a full circle moment!

Tyja / T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Topics in this article