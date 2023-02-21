Paul Rudd Reflected On His “Strange” Experience Shooting The “Friends” Finale And Explained Why He Felt He Shouldn’t Have Been There

“They were all crying, it was all emotional. And I just was like... ‘I just want to sit back here and not get in the way.’”

By
Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed News Staff

It might not feel like it, but it’s almost been two decades since the last episode of Friends aired.

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The hit NBC sitcom ran for 10 seasons before coming to an end in 2004 with an emotional two-part finale that closed several long-running storylines.

NBC / Netflix

One of its most memorable plot points followed Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) as they decided to give their romance another shot after years of dating on and off.

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And the other biggest storyline centered on Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), who — after a yearslong struggle with infertility — decided to adopt from Erica, played by guest star Anna Faris.

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Along with Anna Faris, the Friends finale featured several other guest stars, including the likes of James Michael Tyler, Jason Kravits, and Paul Rudd.

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Paul played Mike Hannigan, the partner of Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), in 17 of the show’s episodes, quickly becoming a favorite among fans.

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And looking back on his experience filming Friends this week, Paul, now 53, recalled finding it “really fun.”

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

“It was really fun and [the cast] were great,” he said on Heart Breakfast. “The whole thing was a bit surreal… to be a part of that. I never knew that I was going to be in as many [episodes] that I was.”

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

However, reflecting on the finale specifically, Paul admitted that he felt super out of place in it.

NBC / Netflix

Describing his involvement in the emotional last episode as “strange,” Paul said, “I was in that last episode and I just thought… I shouldn’t be here… I’m getting a front row seat to things I’m not supposed to see.”

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

Opening up even further, Paul noted that he felt super awkward after seeing how emotional the cast and crew were on set.

NBC / Netflix

For some context, the Friends cast have long been open about how virtually everyone bawled their eyes out on that last day.

NBC / Netflix

During the Friends reunion in 2021, Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey Tribbiani, said that “there was a lot of crying” that night on set, while Lisa Kudrow added, “I don't know how we got through actual scenes.”

NBC / Netflix

And director Marta Kauffman noted that the sitcom coming to a close was so difficult as it was also the “end of 10 years of relationships.”

John Lamparski / Getty Images for Tribeca TV Festival

“It was not just the end of a series, it was the end of 10 years of relationships. I mean we were really proud of this show, but like anything good we were sad when it was over,” she said.

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And Matthew Perry recalled just how emotional his castmates were in his memoir last year, writing, “Jennifer Aniston was sobbing — after a while, I was amazed she had any water left in her entire body. Even Matt LeBlanc was crying.”

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

But Paul, who obviously wasn’t as attached to the show as the OG members were, admitted that he felt a little taken aback by it all.

NBC / Netflix

“They were all crying, it was all emotional. And I just was like, ‘Whoa,’” he recalled. “I felt very privileged, but I also was like, ‘Uh, I just want to sit back here and not get in the way.’”

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, Paul wound up discussing the lasting love fans have for Friends — and he described its timelessness as “comforting.”

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“There’s something comforting about it, isn’t there?” he said. “In the States you can always kind of flip around on some channel – you’re gonna find it.”

Nbc / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Topics in this article

Skip to footer