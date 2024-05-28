Weeks After Addressing Concerns Over The Safety Of Her Kids’ Car Seats, Paris Hilton Has Responded To Worried Moms Who Pointed Out That Her Son’s Life Jacket Was On Backwards

Paris welcomed Phoenix, who is 16 months old, last January with her husband, Carter Reum. Less than a year later, the couple welcomed a second child, London, via surrogate.

It's important to note that Phoenix's arrival came months after Paris faced renewed criticism over a series of resurfaced anti-gay and racist comments. Several people speculated that the subsequent release of her documentary, reality show, and book was a PR strategy to bury her past remarks.