Of all of the KarJenner kids who are currently growing up in the shadow of their parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North West, is undoubtedly the one with the largest online presence.
Despite only being 9 years old, North has gained a pretty strong reputation for her fan-favorite sassy attitude, with many of her most “iconic” moments circling the internet time and again.
And the young child certainly doesn’t shy away from the camera when it comes to her posting her own content, as she often shares self-filmed videos to the TikTok account she shares with her mom.
But in spite of her apparent love for taking center stage, North has long displayed an annoyance at the sight of the paparazzi — something that her famous family inevitably cannot avoid.
Back in 2015, when she was just 2 years old, North memorably went viral as she was filmed yelling, “No pictures!” to a bunch of paps who had waited outside her ballet class to snap photos of her walking alongside her nanny.
Then, the following year, Kim shared a video of North once again demanding that “no pictures” of her be taken as she seemingly tried to hide under a huge fur coat.
Less than three years later, North was shown grappling with her family's fame during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After being hounded by paparazzi during a trip to New York, North could be seen turning to her mom and confusedly asking: "Why are there lots of people every day taking pictures of us?"
And now, North has once again displayed her irritation at the paparazzi, this time bluntly asking them exactly why they constantly hound her and her family in public.
In a video filmed in France, where Kim and her team are currently based for Paris Fashion Week, North could be seen at the front of the crowd alongside her friend Ryan Romulus, daughter of Kim’s BFF Tracy Romulus. They were closely followed by the Kardashians’ cousin, Cici Bussey, as well as Kim, who walked at the back of the group.
As the two young children were faced with swarms of paparazzi, North didn’t hold back as she loudly questioned: “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?”
The photographers continued to snap a ton of pictures as one yelled back in response: “Because you’re so famous. We love you, North!”
Fans have since taken to social media to comment on the awkward interaction, with many sharing their thoughts on the young child’s apparent discomfort at the flurry of photographers.
“Kind of sad to see a child process it all,” one person wrote.
“Lights and flashes all the time!! Sounds to me like they are sick of it,” another noted.
Several fans echoed this sentiment on Twitter as they discussed the KarJenner kids’ lack of privacy growing up in the public eye, with one noting that “it’s already hard enough to be a child of famous people” without having to deal with paparazzi on the daily.
Another suggested that North is “tired” of the constant heckling, while someone else echoed: “This must be crazy n weird for lil kids growing up. Can't even get some space.”
Some fans even suggested that Kim was “actively” pushing North “into the spotlight” as they questioned why the 9-year-old was walking ahead of her mom at the front of the crowd, which in turn prompted one user to question the effect that such an early public presence may have on the child in the future.
Making reference to Kim’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner — who was just 9 when her family’s reality show, KUWTK, first aired — one Reddit user highlighted how the beauty mogul's attitude toward fame and prominence has shifted over the years that she's been in the spotlight.
Back in the day, Kylie didn’t shy away from displaying her then-goofy and quirky persona during KUWTK, though notably got quieter as she grew up before the eyes of millions of viewers. She’s since publicly spoken about how she doesn’t enjoy being famous and having her picture taken whenever she’s out and about.
“I don't want my picture taken, I don't want people to see what outfit I'm wearing,” she said during a 2017 episode of her former KUWTK spinoff show, Life of Kylie. “Every time there’s paparazzi I cover my face. I would rather wear this hoodie and Heelys and sweats every day.”
Bringing Kylie’s thoughts into view, the Reddit user wrote of Kim: “I don’t know how they can watch how damaging it was for Kylie to be famous before she was old enough to decide that for herself and then think, eh, that’s okay... I’ll choose that same life for my child.”
Meanwhile, as the online conversation developed further, many fans wound up questioning the paparazzo’s response to North, calling his justification for snapping photos of her “creepy” and “weird.”
“That response sounded so creepy to me tho,” one person wrote under a clip of the exchange on Instagram. “THAT RESPONSE,” another said.
“Ew the paps response,” someone said on Twitter. “She’s right this shit is so weird,” another person wrote of North’s reaction to the photographers.
What’s more, some fans were quickly reminded that North isn't the only West child to have expressed apparent discomfort with the level of public attention on them. In fact, one Twitter user quoted a recent comment from her brother, Saint West, during an Instagram livestream.
Just a couple of weeks ago, Saint and the youngest of Kim and Kanye’s kids, Psalm West, hopped onto an Instagram livestream with their mom while journeying toward the Tonight Show studio ahead of her interview with Jimmy Fallon.
Within seconds of appearing onscreen, however, Saint couldn’t hide his annoyance at the viewers of the livestream, as he quickly referred to those tuned in as “weirdos.”
“Hi, weirdos,” he loudly said to a disapproving scolding from Kim. “If you’re watching this, I hate you,” he added, which Psalm copied word for word.
One Twitter user suggested that North was perhaps feeling the exact same way during her recent awkward interaction with the paparazzi, writing under a clip of the exchange: “If you’re watching this i hate you.”