When Normani’s Instagram posts were wiped ahead of the release of her new album, @NormaniNation posted a screenshot of the profile and wrote: "WHAT IS HAPPENING.” But in the image, eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted the “edit profile” button beside Normani’s name, suggesting that whoever took the screenshot was logged in.

It’s important to note that it was purportedly confirmed in 2022 that the @NormaniNation account is run by Normani’s team. However, fans have remained convinced that it’s Normani herself who is behind the huge account.