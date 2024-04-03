Minnie Driver Claimed She Was The Only Actor In "Hard Rain" Who Wasn't Allowed To Wear A Wetsuit Because Producers "Wanted To See" Her Nipples On Screen

Minnie was in her late 20s when she starred alongside Morgan Freeman, Christian Slater, and Randy Quaid in the action/thriller film, which is set entirely during a massive rainstorm.
Appearing on Jameela Jamil's SiriusXM podcast this week, Minnie, now 54, reflected on the "tough" reality of shooting Hard Rain, claiming that the producers refused to let her wear a wetsuit underneath her character's costume.
"But everybody else could wear a wetsuit underneath their costume. And I was told by the producers that I couldn't because they wanted to see my nipples and that there was no point in having the wet T-shirt if you couldn't have what was underneath it," she claimed.
Minnie went on to say that she complained to her agent about the matter, which resulted in her being ignored on set.
"People wouldn't speak to me on the set," she claimed before adding, "There was this kind of — I was so punished for it."
Minnie also claimed that her complaints were leaked to various media outlets, which led to her being branded as difficult.
"So it's this sort of — not even existential, this gaslighting, media gaslighting that's supported by the environment that you are in. And then you have to stay in that environment," she said.
"You know, we shot that movie for seven months. So, eventually, you do turn on yourself. You do go, 'It was my fault for saying anything, you stupid big mouth. You should have shut up.' And that goes in and then alters the way in which you kind of see yourself and your natural inclination to put your hand up and go, 'This isn't right,'" she added.