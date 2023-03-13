The highly anticipated project contains 13 hits in total, including Miley’s lead single, “Flowers,” which was released back in January.
The breakup anthem charts Miley’s experience of finding joy and empowerment after a breakup, and seemingly refers to her split from her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, whom she was with on and off for over a decade.
Miley and Liam’s relationship was notoriously messy, with the pair getting engaged twice before officially tying the knot in December 2018. Less than a year later, they separated for good.