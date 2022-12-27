Starting off strong, we have Adam Levine, who allegedly cheated on his pregnant wife of eight years, Behati Prinsloo, with Instagram model Sumner Stroh.

Summer claimed in a since-deleted TikTok that she’d had “an affair” with Adam — who currently shares two kids with Behati — that lasted “about a year.” She said in the September video, “At the time, I was young, I was naive, and, I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in ‘the scene’ like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

And Summer went on to share a series of screenshots that seemingly showed Adam making some bizarre remarks about her body. In one of the images, the Maroon 5 frontman appeared to ask if he could use the model’s name for his new baby with Behati, too.